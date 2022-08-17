These ‘celebrities’ supported Johnny Depp in his statement against Amber Heard on Instagram, but now they regret it – Movie News

Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner and Amanda Knox, among others, have removed their likes to the well-known actor’s post on the social network.

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues to speak. During these months the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean He has received numerous support from fans, but also some Hollywood stars, such as Kate Moss or even Paul McCartney himself, have shown that they are in favor of Depp from the beginning. The ‘celebrities’ have shown their support through “likes” on the actor’s posts. However, after the latest details of the trial that have come to light, some have withdrawn their ‘likes’.

When Depp won the trial against Hears for defamation, the actor published a statement where he confessed that the jury gave him “life”. In this publication you could see the ‘likes’ of actors, musicians and influencers, who according to the media BuzzFeedNews there was even 105 ‘celebrities’ who showed their support for Depp by giving the little heart of the well-known social network.

However, some of those Hollywood stars seem to have regretted giving their endorsement to the actor. The same medium, and several Twitter users, have stated that celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner, Joey King, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr., among many others, have removed his likes from Depp’s Instagram post.

Hollywood stars have not commented on the matter. Although everything seems to indicate that these ‘dislikes’ are due to the latest known details about the trial. Earlier this month, a total of 6,000 pages of court documents related to the defamation trial were unsealed. Some roles that have left many viewers shocked.

In them it is stated that Heard’s team feared that Depp’s team would use nude photos of her during the trial in an attempt to “frivolously and maliciously suggest” that she had been a sex worker, revealed rude texts between Depp and Marilyn Manson, recounted his history of alleged misconduct with testimony from his former agent Tracey Jacobs and ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin , and revealed that Heard voluntarily gave up a fortune in the divorce proceedings.

After this latest information, it is clear that the trial between Heard and Depp will continue to be in the spotlight of journalists and viewers.

