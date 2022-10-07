These celebrities who do not want children and who assume it

While celebrities proudly display their children on social media, like Kim Kardashian, others have chosen not to have any. If this famous question of giving birth or not is often asked of female celebrities, there are just as many among their male colleagues. Unfortunately, the question gets lost along the way, during the interviews… Fortunately, we found a few. Here are all these international or French personalities who have never had children or who do not wish to have any. To begin with, actress Valérie Lemercier, who confided in Here is that, “It couldn’t have happened and it probably wasn’t vital for me (…) I wonder if I wouldn’t have been an overly anxious mother, if I wouldn’t have been too afraid of being responsible ».

Emmanuel Macron, Mireille Mathieu, Jennifer Aniston… Celebrities without the desire to have children

On the side of the United States, the star of the series Grey’s AnatomySandra Oh, revealed in the columns of Marie-Claire magazine, “I have an extremely fulfilling life as an aunt, not only for my nieces and nephews, but also for many of my friends’ children”. Or the French singer Chimène Badi who wanted to speak on this still taboo subject, on the set of It starts today. “I don’t want a child. I have always not felt this desire in me, and I assume it, even if I know that it is difficult to talk about it for many other women., she explained to Faustine Bollaert. As actress Jennifer Aniston revealed in Allure, “I don’t like the pressure people put on women, like, you failed as a woman because you didn’t procreate. I don’t think it’s fair”.

And the following personalities think the same about motherhood. Indeed, Liane Foly, Winona Ryder, Ellen DeGeneres, Mireille Mathieu, Béatrice Dalle, Renée Zellweger, Dita Von Teese, Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Paulson, Arielle Dombasle or even Miley Cyrus have already expressed their desire not to have children. Just like these male celebrities: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jon Hamm, Michel Drucker or the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron. Moreover, Matthew Perry, alias Chandler in Friendstold Marie Claire US: “I don’t like the pressure people put on women, like, you failed as a woman because you didn’t procreate. I don’t think it’s fair”. And we obviously respect their choice!