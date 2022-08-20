these celebrities with chronic illnesses

In June, justin bieber shared photos and videos of his partially paralyzed face. Suffering from a rare syndrome called Ramsay Hunt, the singing star lifted the veil on his health. Like him, many stars have come out lately.

In August, Ashton Kutcher for example, lifted the veil on his health, and wrote on Twitter:“Before heaps of rumours/discussions exploded. Yes, I had a rare form of vasculitis three years ago (an autoimmune disease). I had problems with hearing, vision and balance right after. I totally recovered. Everything is fine. So we move on. See you again at the 2022 New York City Marathon.”

We also think of Bruce Willis who recently put an end to his film career due to his aphasia (communication disorder which can manifest itself in oral or written expression and/or comprehension).

On his side, brad pitt still turns, even if it affirms for several years that it suffers from prosopagnosia, a disease which prevents from recognizing the faces.

his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, she too has a chronic illness. She has Bell’s palsy, which is sudden weakness on one side of her face.

The model Bella and her mom Yolanda Hadid have Lyme disease, just like the actor Alec Baldwin. It is caused by a tick bite and causes lasting joint pain and/or partial paralysis of the limbs.

Gigi Hadid, Bella’s sister has Hashimoto’s disease, a chronic autoimmune inflammation of the thyroid.

Director Lars Von Trier has Parkinson’s disease, just like the actor Michael J. Fox.

Selma Blair multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system, and causes motor, sensory, cognitive, visual or even sphincter disturbances.

And sometimes stars have been living with these conditions for years. According to Radar Online, Expensive never recovered from the Epstein-Barr virus (infectious mononucleosis) she contracted in the 1980s.

Otherwise, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kanye West and Jim Carrey are all 3 bipolar.

Morgan Freemanfor her part, struggles with fibromyalgia, a chronic condition characterized by persistent diffuse pain and sensitivity to pressure.

Venus Williams suffers from Gougerot-Sjögren syndrome, an autoimmune disease characterized by lymphoid infiltration of the salivary and lacrimal glands responsible for dry mouth and eyes.

sia suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, called “chewing gum disease”which refers to a group of diseases that attack connective tissue.

Finally, Kim Kardashian has psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory disease of the skin that manifests as red patches with scales.

