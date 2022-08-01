These changes made to the first scene of Doctor Strange 2 will blow your mind

The reshoots would completely change the intentions of Doctor Strange, explains Xóchitl Gómez, the actress of América Chávez.

One guarantee of Marvel movies is that they always bring a few surprises for the superhero fan community. Despite the fact that many have been carefully planned so that they happen or, for example, there are others that simply happened on set and were so good that the producers decided to leave them there. And, to tell the truth, the improvisations of the actors are great and have even become representative of different feature films.

There are many cases like the above within the franchise -and the rest of the studios, actually-. But here we should also include all the changes that the producers themselves have introduced at the last minute after extensive planning to give it a better sequence. And, thanks to the interviews, we realize that the films have not always been released as initially planned.

Doctor Strange 2 also had its changes in the sequences

Recently, Xóchitl Gómez, who plays América Chávez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, explained how the reshoots were that altered the opening sequence of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The feature film, focused on the introduction of the new heroine of the MCU, América Chávez, -who, persecuted by a dark power that wanted to steal her transportation abilities in the multiverse, was saved by the sorcerer supreme to preserve her powers in the face of the macabre plans of Wanda Maximoff-, premiered earlier this year. Despite highly divided reviews, the film has grossed more than $954 million worldwide.

It was directed by Sam Raimi (a well-known director who was in charge of the Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire, the Evil Dead trilogy and other films like Drag Me to Hell) and, in the cast, we have Benedict Cumberbatch again. as Doctor Strange alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Gomez.

In this regard, it is worth mentioning that Doctor Strange 2 embraced Raimi’s dark sensibilities and gave Marvel audiences a horror-leaning, high-effects movie. which gave the title a greater margin of originality compared to other installments of the MCU.

In Doctor Strange 2, several universes appear with different versions of the characters, which leads the public to understand the infinity of realities that exist in the MCU. To achieve this, the film had to undergo intense reshoots that changed the final result before bringing it to the big screen.

During an interview with /Film, Gomez discussed the respective changes in the filming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At first he comments that there were many changes after the test screenings, however, his argument focused on the alterations of the initial scene. This means that the sorcerer supreme saved America instead of the version that was presented to the public, where he discovers it. In Gomez’s words:

“Yeah, they changed a lot of things. The main thing about Marvel is that they do test shoots to make the movie what the fans want, to make it what Marvel movies are. We made a lot of changes for that reshoot, it was crazy.” A lot of work, but it was a lot of fun and it was a challenge, but it was also a lot of fun to redo the wire work of things that I had already done, to do it in a different style with different intentions and things.One of the main things What was changed is that the Strange Defender was saving me in the beginning and it was a turning point because when he died I was heartbroken that someone who cared and was protecting me had passed away. reshoots was this main drastic change that Defender Strange was really betraying me and trying to take my power away from me.”

“There’s so much more to work with, but it’s also a completely different perspective on her and her trust issues because before she was this whole other thing. A simple little thing like that can change so much.”

To better understand, reshoots are a very common resource within productions, for creators to make connections between themes that will allow the filming to flow enough or, well, recontextualize some issues about the plot. So, contrary to how Doctor Strange has been considered a likeable hero before the reshoots, he became a character with more chaotic interestswho could sacrifice a child under his own distorted perspective on good -as could be seen in the end-.

These alterations were one of the main points in the filming that turned one of the main characters into an antagonist, especially because of the obstacle of making a change like this. Among other details, he also commented that the production assumed that the characters knew each other, even though there was no apparent relationship. But the most redeeming thing is that Raimi’s dark style was maintained in the horror elements that we could see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.