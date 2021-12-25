these channels will disappear from January 3rd

We talked about it but it is finally happening, the switch-off and the new digital terrestrial arrive in January. Here are the channels you will have to chase

With the arrival of the new digital terrestrial, what we could define the ballet of the channels begins. In January, the first three big changes will arrive.

In fact, starting from January, we will see the so-called refarming or rather the passage of broadcasts on the new frequencies. This means that according to the calendar released by the Ministry of Economic Development, all of Italy will be involved in this operation over the next few months.

This also means that progressively, throughout Italy it will be necessary to do the retuning in order not to lose the channels in their new definitive numbering. At the end of the operations, we will have broadcasts in superior quality and, for channels that support the technology, also various additional contents.

Digital terrestrial, the new channels starting from January

The date you have to mark is the January 3. Because it will be from the beginning of next month that the first areas of our country will be officially involved in refarming. The inhabitants of the Sardinia and the channels concerned are those of the Mux Rai or: Rai1, Rai2, Rai 3 and RaiNews24. And while in Sardinia the Mux Rai will be refarmed, the switch-off and the passage to the new coding mpeg4 will go on in Northern Italy.

It should be noted that in reality some of the north have already been object of a partial remodeling to facilitate subsequent steps. The official calendar however marks for example for the Valley d’Aosta the period between 3 and 7 January for the switch-off, followed shortly by Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, province of Piacenza, Lombardy. In February it will be the turn of the provinces of Bolzano And Trento and part of the Veneto.

For Veneto, the switch-off will also continue in March with the area of ​​the Veneto Po Valley. March will also be the month for Friuli Venezia Giulia and for the regions of the so-called area 4 or Sicily, Calabria, Puglia, Basilicata, Abruzzo, Molise And Marche. Between May and June the last areas of the so-called area 1B will be involved; area 1B which includes Lazio, Campania, Tuscany, Umbria And Liguria.