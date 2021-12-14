These common high blood pressure medications would also remove the threat of senile dementia from the brain

Our brain is as much a perfect machine as it is a mystery that we can’t quite figure out. Neurodegenerative diseases are among the most feared, because they risk changing a person forever and because medicine has not yet discovered a real escape. Of all the degenerative diseases that affect the brain, one of the most feared and widespread is the one that takes the name of senile dementia. Studies on how to eradicate or somehow remove dementia during old age are very frequent. Among these, some arrive at at least encouraging results. For example, the National Institute of Health reveals that these common high blood pressure drugs would also remove the threat of senile dementia from the brain. The news is taken from an authoritative study, published in the academic journal “BMJ Open“. Let’s see what these drugs are that would hide a benevolent side effect and why.

The news comes from the highest health authority in the country. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità reports the results of a study published in “BMJ Open”, according to which common blood pressure drugs would also have positive effects on the human brain. Specifically, these common drugs have the merit of slowing neurodegeneration, removing the threat of dementia from the brains of the elderly. We are talking about ACE inhibitors, medicines used especially in the treatment of arterial hypertension.

According to the words reported by the authoritative source, the elderly who use these common drugs see a slowdown in neuronal decline. The results come following a study done on senile dementia patients. The study reveals that ACE inhibitor treatment would yield results even when the disease is already underway.

The first six months of therapy are already essential

The use of ACE inhibitors, therefore, would have a positive externality on the brains of the elderly. In particular, in addition to slowing the general decline, it would improve other specific skills such as memory. The study in question highlighted the benefits found by those who take these drugs compared to those who do not. The researchers found significant improvements from the first six months of treatment. Among the drugs in question, experts include aptopril, lisinopril, ramipril, perindopril, fosinopril and trandolapril. This does not mean that these high blood pressure drugs are the new cure for dementia. But the research brings hope.

