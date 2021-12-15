In recent years, thanks to the pandemic, we have heard more about vaccines than ever. But the Covid vaccine is not the only vaccine that remains operational and useful. Especially for the elderly, the seasonal flu vaccine is recommended, as every year. But be careful, because some medicines that many elderly people take regularly could diminish the effect of the vaccine. To say this are the experts of the Veronesi Foundation, who warn the population about a possible side effect of statins. These common high cholesterol drugs could interfere with the flu shot in over 65s, according to two authoritative research findings. The studies, both published in the “Journal of Infectious Diseases”, show a lower immune response in subjects following statin-based treatments. Here are the opinions of the researchers and how to behave in front of these data.

Two studies, published in the “Journal of Infectious Diseases”, reveal possible side effects of drugs used against high cholesterol and to prevent cerebrovascular diseases. We are talking about statins and, in particular, two widely used drugs such as atorvastatin and simvastatin.

The first research took as a reference a sample of 70,000 subjects over 65. All subjected to flu prophylaxis, those who took statins had a reduced effect of the vaccine already after three weeks. The second study was even more accurate, taking a very long time frame (9 flu seasons) as a reference. The scholars examined a sample of 150,000 over 65s, finding a reduction in the effect of the vaccine between 10% and 20%, in those who took statins. Furthermore, according to the words of the experts, the elderly on treatment with these drugs also saw a frequent worsening of bronchitis.

Is it still advisable to have the flu shot?

Despite the findings of the aforementioned studies, the Ministry of Health sheds light on the usefulness of getting the flu vaccine. In a special circular, the Ministry states that the vaccine is always recommended for people over 65 years of age. Along with them, also other categories of people, such as adults suffering from particular diseases of the respiratory system or women in the second or third month of pregnancy. For this reason, even those who take statins must not exempt themselves from the responsibility of the vaccine.

