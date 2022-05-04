These couples of improbable stars that we had almost all forgotten!

In the small, very select world of stars, nothing is eternal, nothing lasts very long, and romances even less so! Whether they met on a set or at a party, the stars sometimes form very unexpected couples. Indeed in Hollywood, loves are made and undone at breakneck speed. There are so many celebrity couples that come and go in the showbiz world, it’s hard to remember them all. These unions of stars have, for the most part, the common point of always ending with a divorce. And that, often a short time with the famous marriage! That’s why we’re giving you a little summary of the unlikely star couples that we’ve all certainly forgotten in order to refresh your memory. Attention, nostalgia guaranteed!

Who went out with whom?

If, you did not know, Chris Evans had a relationship with Jessica Biel for several years. Even more surprisingly, actor Tom Cruise and singer Cher had a long smooch in the 80s. Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman fell in love with singer Lenny Kravitz. If we know the iconic couple of actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutsher, know that before the actress was many years with Macauley Culkin, the child star of the cult film Mom I missed the plane. Welcome to the unlikely world of celebrity couples!

