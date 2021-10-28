These cryptocurrencies have crazy predictions. You shouldn’t lose sight of them

Cryptocurrencies have ousted the performance of any other investment asset. Stocks, commodities, nothing has been able to come close to the performance of digital currencies. Cryptocurrencies made those who first entered insanely rich. Unfortunately, looking at the cryptocurrency prices in the last decade, it’s easy to think that you’ve learned about it too late for the party. However, the opportunities offered by cryptocurrencies are not over; Most analysts agree that this is a still evolving market and anyone who wants to can get involved in the cryptocurrency price rush.

In this article we will talk about the insane predictions of industry experts and, although no one can really predict where cryptocurrencies will be in the near future, at the end of the article, you will understand what the best cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on for the future. Are you ready?

Cryptocurrencies with Crazy Predictions – Summary

If you have even a small interest in cryptocurrencies, you have surely heard of Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dogecoin. They are cryptocurrencies that everyone is talking about today in crypto circles. Also Shiba Inu joined them after offering investors a very attractive ROI (5,350,880% in less than 15 months).

While these top cryptocurrencies are highly speculative, they have managed to outperform stocks, real estate and other traditional investments by a huge margin. But the best part is these cryptocurrencies still have a lot of room for growth.

These are the cryptocurrencies that have crazy predictions:

Ethereum (ETH)

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cardano (ADA)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Let’s analyze these cryptocurrencies in detail and future predictions.

Ethereum (ETH) forecast

Ethereum has so much potential that even the best celebrity investors are talking about it. Lately, Mark Cuban, the billionaire who appears on the Shark Tank TV show, said he expects Ethereum to deliver the highest ROI of all other cryptocurrencies. Interestingly, he’s not alone in believing that the Ethereum rush has just begun.

So, based on analysts’ predictions, how much can Ethereum really go up?

In a recent interview, several cryptocurrency experts predicted that Ethereum could be trading in about $ 20,000 in 2025.

Experts also believe that Ethereum will be the most used cryptocurrency in transaction volumes within the next year.

In addition to the forecasts given above, some large investors have even crazier price predictions for Ethereum. For example, John McCann is optimistic that Ethereum has the potential for be trading at $ 50,000 in the near future.

Another crazy prediction is from Anthony Sassano, an Ethereum developer and investor. Sassano believes that Ethereum could easily reach $ 150,000 by the end of 2023.

While such assessments may seem insane, it is essential to remember that everything is possible in cryptocurrencies and in financial markets in general.

It all comes down to market sentiment. As long as the sentiment is positive, there is virtually no price cap. In the last 12 months, no one would have predicted that some cryptocurrencies would have achieved amazing performances (see Shiba with an increase of more than 5,000,000%).

Considering that cryptocurrency investors are some of the most passionate in the financial world, it’s not unlikely that these predictions should be true.

Read also: Why will Ethereum skyrocket? The experts speak

Ethereum (ETH) Live Chart

Bitcoin (BTC) forecast

Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency on the market today. Anyone with the slightest interest in cryptocurrency knows Bitcoin. Since its launch, it has broken records and changed people’s perceptions of asset prices and how high prices can really go up.

In just 10 years, Bitcoin has gone from a penny worth to a high of nearly $ 67,000. A practically unimaginable result in 2010.

Despite its massive price increase, many analysts are mega-bulls on Bitcoin. Some expect it to reach $ 100,000 per token.

Based on a Forbes survey of cryptographic experts, most experts believe that Bitcoin could trade between $ 107,000 and $ 120,000 in 2022.

Other analysts have even more ambitious projections for Bitcoin. According to Mikhail Karkhalev of Capital.com, Bitcoin could be traded at $ 170,000 at any time between 2022 and 2023.

Another such projection is from Chamath Palihapitiya, a popular face in the media and one of the earliest Bitcoin investors. Palihapitiya believes Bitcoin will soon test 100k, 150k and then $ 200,000 per token.

The only thing that may be different with Bitcoin today is that you need to invest more to get tangible returns. Unlike in the past, when $ 100 would have gotten a sizable portion of BTC, you need to invest more money to get huge returns.

Bitcoin (BTC) live chart

Read also: Bitcoin at $ 1 million by 2025. What will support the next BTC rally

Forecast on Cardano (ADA)

Cardano was born from an idea of ​​one of the founders of Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson. He started it in 2015 and by virtue of the fact that its founder is associated with Ethereum, the project has gained ground quite quickly.

While it entered the market at just $ 0.02, it recently peaked at $ 3.

There is also a great deal of positive sentiment around this cryptocurrency and over 99% of those who buy ADA are bullish about it. Many analysts believe that Cardano can reach $ 4.

However, Cardano’s price predictions are quite divergent. According to WalletInvestor, Cardano is likely to trade at $ 14 by 2026. Others believe Cardano could hit $ 4.50 in the next year or so.

Whatever prediction you choose to follow, one thing is clear, though invest in Cardano today, you have a good chance of doubling your money by 2022 and possibly growing it 7x over the next 5 years. This makes ADA a fantastic long-term investment.

Cardano Real Time Chart (ADA)

Read also: Cardano will soon reach new all-time highs. The predictions are crazy

Forecasts on Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is the king of cryptocurrency meme. However, its risks are even higher than Bitcoin or Ethereum. This is because while the other top cryptocurrencies are trying to solve the problems, Dogecoin’s main value driver is the clamor of the community. However, this did not affect its profitability. In the last year, Dogecoin increased by over 9,000%. This significantly detracts from the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Given how important communities have become for asset valuations, as witnessed with GameStop and AMC, Dogecoin has a good future. This is because Doge has one of the most vibrant communities in cryptocurrencies.

The best part about Dogecoin is that it has the support of the multibillionaire and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk.

Analysts also have some crazy predictions for Dogecoin. According to CryptoNewz, Dogecoin could be traded at $ 1.07 by 2022. This simply means that anyone who buys now could easily earn four times their money if they kept it until 2022.

Dogecoin Real Time Chart (DOGE)

What are your predictions on cryptocurrencies?

Do you also think that it is still a good time to invest in cryptocurrencies? Which digital coins do you think are worth listing here but have been overlooked? What is your main cryptocurrency investment and what are your projections for it? Write it in the comments.

