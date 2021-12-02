Obesity and high cholesterol are two of the health problems that most plague the Italian population. Unfortunately, many underestimate the problem or tend to forget it especially when they are brought to the table. Cholesterol is one of the causes of cardiovascular problems. In fact, high levels of bad cholesterol in the blood (LDL) increase the risk of atherosclerosis, or the excessive accumulation of fats in the arteries. Therefore, keeping bad cholesterol under control is an obligation for those who want to keep the risks of cardiovascular diseases away. Regular blood checks are the only way to truly keep bad cholesterol and triglycerides under control. Donating blood could be not only a useful but also an ethical solution.

But it is not enough to keep cholesterol under control, it is also necessary to keep it below the warning level. To keep bad cholesterol and triglycerides within the norm, it is necessary to act on two levers, that of nutrition and that of physical activity. Medicine teaches us that a real prevention against bad cholesterol comes through the table. A healthy, low-fat diet helps keep LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels low. Some foods are better suited than others to achieve this goal. For example, to help keep cholesterol in the fall naturally, here are 5 pleasant and tasty solutions.

These daily activities burn more calories and could reduce obesity faster but also cholesterol and triglycerides

The other way to remove the risk of obesity, cholesterol and triglycerides, is to do physical activity. Everyone thinks that exercising means just going to the gym or going for a run or playing sports. Not so, doing physical activity means moving throughout the day. For example, anyone exercising by walking to the office and walking helps lower bad cholesterol and raise good cholesterol. But there are many other physical activities that we do every day that help burn calories and therefore fight obesity, high cholesterol and triglycerides.

Simply walking allows you to burn calories. The guidelines for healthy eating by the Presidency of the Council tell us how many calories are burned in certain daily activities. For example, walking slowly burns about 3 calories per minute (2.5 for a woman and 3.3 for a man). If we walk fast, the calories burned go up to 4.4 for men and 3.5 for women. Those who want to consume more calories should climb the stairs as many times as possible and forget the elevator. Climbing the stairs causes the man to lose 5.8 calories every minute and the woman 4.5 calories per minute. Whoever has a garden, when he tills the earth, burns 5.1 calories per minute for men and 4.0 for women.

Lose weight even while standing still?

In normal everyday life these daily activities burn more calories and could reduce obesity faster but also cholesterol and triglycerides. On the other hand, in sports, playing golf burns 5 calories per minute for men and 4 for women. The game of football consumes 9.3 calories for men and 7.3 calories for women. Freestyle swimmers consume 7.7 calories for men and 6.7 for women, always per minute.

Finally, it may seem unbelievable but you burn calories even waiting at the tram stop. In fact, according to the guidelines for healthy eating, the man who stands inactive burns 1.6 calories per minute and the woman 1.3 calories.

