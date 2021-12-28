After the Christmas holidays, many people will return to thinking about their health and the repercussions of binging on cholesterol and blood sugar. Indeed, if we maintain an active lifestyle and a healthy diet all year round, some Christmas snatches will not affect the body. Still, this is a good time to talk about diabetes and blood sugars, and ways to keep them at bay. Indeed, authoritative research has recently revealed the hidden contraindications of some drugs widely used by diabetics. These drugs reduce blood sugar and diabetes, but overuse could cause pancreatic cancer, according to experts. The research, reported on the pages of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, would also reveal other worrying contraindications. But science has yet to ascertain the value of the data collected.

To keep blood sugar levels and diabetes at bay, experts recommend the usual two natural remedies on a general level. Following a healthy diet and constant physical activity would be the two weapons we all have at hand against diabetes. But diet and sport are not always able to stem the problem. In these cases it may be necessary to resort to the use of drugs, under the careful and constant supervision of a doctor. Many diabetics, especially those with type 2 diabetes, take injectable medications. Two of these, which are quite common, are exenatide and sitagliptin.

The forces of researchers at the University of California have concentrated on the use of these two antidiabetic drugs. The research has led to not very encouraging evidence, available in full in the journal “Gastroenterology”, which published the study. The two drugs, according to experts, could have contraindications on the health of the pancreas and beyond.

Good for diabetes, but potentially harmful to the pancreas and thyroid

The preliminary study, done by researchers at the University of California (Los Angeles), on the use of exenatide and sitagliptin has revealed potential harm to the body. These two drugs are widely used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, being able to control blood sugar levels. According to experts, against diabetes, they would be far more effective than the old drugs. Yet, according to American research, abuse of exenatide and sitagliptin could increase the risk of pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Furthermore, the researchers say that exenatide may also increase the risk of thyroid cancer. Since these are preliminary analyzes, science has not yet validated these results or assessed the real long-term risks. For further clarification on the subject, it is good to seek the opinion of our doctor.

