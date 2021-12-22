These eight symptoms may suggest you have the Omicron variant

The Omicron variant appears to cause different symptoms than those of previous strains from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Here are the ones to watch out for.

Although all the confirmations of the case are still missing, the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 it would seem to cause symptoms generally more mild and in any case a little different from those caused by the former stumps of the pandemic pathogen. Since several have already been registered dead linked to the new variant – the first in the USA was an unvaccinated one from Texas – it is however advisable to wait for more detailed data to know the actual morbidity; however, some epidemiological investigations are indicating that there are some differences. One of the largest studies in this regard is the research project ZOE COVID Symptom Study conducted in the UK, where millions of patients independently report their own symptomatology. It is based on a mobile application and is coordinated by distinguished Professor Tim Spector, Lecturer in Genetic Epidemiology and Director at the Gemini Research Department at prestigious King’s College London.

From the analysis of the data uploaded by patients infected with the Omicron variant, it emerged that the most frequent symptoms are mostly similar to those of a cold, more than those of ainfluence. In fact, as many as 50 percent of cases do not present cough, fever And loss of smell (anosmia), which are considered the three main symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Among the “telltale” symptoms of an infection caused by the new strain – identified in South Africa at the end of November – are the rhinorrhea (runny nose); the headache; L’fatigue more or less marked; sneezing And sore throat, followed by backache, night sweats And muscle aches. “Reports from collaborators also identified loss of appetite and brain fog as common symptoms,” reads an article linked to the study. In a “tweet” on Twitter, Professor Spector expressed all his frustration at the fact that the National Health Service (NHS) – the British national health system – has never changed the list of official Covid symptoms, leaving only the only ones as a reference. three main ones since the start of the pandemic. “How difficult would it be for the NHS to add cold-like Covid symptoms to this list to help reduce the spread? Still over 50 percent of current cases lack the 3 traditional symptoms, ”the scientist commented.

Other investigations, as reported by El Pais, indicate that the loss of smell is now rare or almost non-existent, when at the beginning of the pandemic it represented one of the most significant symptoms of the new respiratory infection (affecting up to 70 percent of patients). In support of the lower morbidity of the Omicron variant there would be what occurred in a restaurant in Olso, where a traveler from South Africa infected about 75 percent of the 110 present. Of them, only 12 percent lost their sense of smell, and no one needed hospitalization. “We see sneezing, rhinorrhea, more moderate sore throat and less fever than other variants,” Professor Carmen Fariñas, head of the infectious diseases department at the Marqués de University Hospital, told the Spanish newspaper in relation to the Omicron variant cases. Valdecilla of Santander, “It’s very similar to a normal cold but perhaps with a little more fatigue and discomfort. We no longer see the loss of smell and taste that mainly occurred with the alpha variant ”, added the expert. However, he also stresses that it is premature to point out that we are facing a less dangerous variant. “It is true that we are seeing fewer entrances, but now most of the population is vaccinated and many others have memories of a previous infection,” said the scientist. Since the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, there is also the risk of a wave of hospitalizations due to the law of large numbers.

As explained on the fanpage by the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, the Omicron variant may cause milder infections since most mutations it would be concentrated in the part S1 of the S or Spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the one linked to contagiousness and not aggression. A recent study conducted by US and Indian scientists from the nference Lab company has instead found that the new variant may have acquired a “piece” of common cold coronavirus in its own genome. Further studies will need to be awaited to confirm these data.