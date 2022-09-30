These embassies reestablish consular services in Cuba

Several embassies in Cuba notify users about the gradual restoration of their consular services, after Hurricane Ian passed through the west of the island.

Cuban Directory makes available to its readers a summary of some of the messages from diplomatic offices in the country.

USA: the Embassy resumes services this September 29. Remember that procedures are provided limited immigrant visa (those of immediate family) and some emergency.

Mexico: It also reopened this Thursday. “The Consulate resumes its services to the public during regular hours. Scheduled appointments will be attended as normally as possible, despite connectivity challenges,” they communicated.

Italy: Due to the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Ian, the visa service of the Consular Chancellery cannot be restored on September 28. Yesterday’s appointments will be rescheduled by the office in the next few days and users will be notified via email. All other services have been resumed since Wednesday.

Spain: opened its two offices this Wednesday, even with the current problems in Havana. As explained via Twitter, “each visa appointment on Tuesday 09-27-2022 has been automatically relocated to the same time on Thursday 10-06-2022.”

They also reported on changes in schedules delivery and collection of documentation at the windows located at the headquarters of the Palacio de Velasco (Zulueta street), starting October 3.

DELIVERY AND COLLECTION OF DOCUMENTS AT THE SPANISH CONSULATE IN HAVANA

Passports (window No. 2): delivery from Monday to Thursday, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. This service will not be provided on Fridays.

Marriage certificates and Family Books: they are delivered from Monday to Thursday between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and on Fridays between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Requirements for registration of marriages (Window No. 3): reception of contributions (exclusively on Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.), delivery of marriage documents (Monday to Thursday, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. On Fridays there will be no delivery of marriage documents).

Legalizations (Window No. 1): appointments (Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and delivery (Monday to Thursday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Fridays, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.).

