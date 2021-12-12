These ETFs can provide a foundation for building wealth over time

Investing in ETFs is one of the simplest and cheapest solutions to build wealth over time. We have selected three Vanguard ETFs that could help you retire with good capital.

Investing in ETFs turns out to be one of the investment solutions preferred by investors as, thanks to the low fees and the way they are structured, it can be an incredible way to build wealth over time.

Selecting the right ETFs to invest in may not be easy, in this article we have selected three Vanguard ETF that could help you accumulate wealth to help you retire with a nice nest egg.

Vanguard is well known in the investment industry as a provider of Low-cost indexed ETFs. This makes many of their funds a great choice for investors who are willing to accept returns similar to the broader stock market at a truly negligible cost.

Investing in Vanguard ETFs – It should be noted that Italian private investors interested in purchasing ETFs listed on the ETFplus market managed and organized by Borsa Italiana SpA must contact a bank or a Broker, a trading platform or other intermediary authorized in Italy (for example eToro, Degiro And ActivTrades). Vanguard ETFs cannot be purchased by retail investors directly from Vanguard.

Invest in the total US stock market

The Total Stock Market Index ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) of Vanguard aims to track the index that covers the entire US stock market, including large, mid and small cap companies. With a miniscule expense ratio of 0.03% and an average annual return of 8%, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF allows investors to have the returns of the entire US stock market by buying just one stock.

If this ETF continues to return 8% per year, you can achieve millionaire status in less than 34 years by investing 500 euros per month (around 17 euros per day) in that ETF.

This ETF is one of the simplest and most affordable solutions for all investors and makes it an incredibly affordable way to build wealth over time.

Investing in the rest of the world

While the United States has been a great place to invest, there are good reasons to diversify your portfolio across the US border. L’Vanguard ETF Total International Stock (NASDAQ: VXUS) gives you the opportunity to acquire a wide range of companies whose main characteristic is that they are based outside of the United States. With a low expense ratio of 0.08%, the fund gives you that international exposure without having to pay a huge cost for the privilege.

If you are concerned about the state of the US economy, having some of your money working for you outside its US borders can be a great way to achieve international diversification. The thing to remember, though, is that the world economy is incredibly intertwined. Economic woes would be unlikely to hit the United States and leave the rest of the world unscathed.

As a result, while you can get some diversification benefits by investing in Vanguard’s Total International Stock ETF, you shouldn’t expect miracles from this ETF. Instead, you should expect a fair chance of reasonable performance over time, in line with international market trends. With this in mind, the Total International Stock ETF also looks like a great candidate for making regular investments over time on your path to potential millionaire status.

Invest in real estate sector

If you are concerned about inflation devouring the purchasing power of your money, real estate can be an attractive long-term investment. L’Vanguard real estate index ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) looks particularly interesting on this front, as it follows an index composed of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT). REITs must pay at least 90% of their earnings as dividends to shareholders, which means that when inflation drives up rents, their shareholders could see their incomes rise too.

In addition to this structural opportunity for income growth, the Vanguard Real Estate Index EFT offers investors the opportunity to also benefit from the growth in property value. It does this by charging only a mere 0.12% expense ratio, thus passing on nearly all the benefits of ownership of the underlying assets and their assets to its shareholders.

Although raw growth potential is likely to be lower in real estate than in common stocks, the combination of income, income growth potential, and total value growth still exists. As a result, shareholders of Vanguards’ Real Estate Index ETF have the potential for decent total returns over time.

Investing in ETFs

There is no doubt that ETFs are experiencing a real boom, climbing the ranking of the most attractive financial instruments for investors.

ETFs are as easy to trade as stocks and at the same time allow you to benefit from diversification, as is the case with mutual funds (but with drastically lower costs). This combination of attributes has made ETFs one of the most present financial assets in investors’ portfolios.

How to invest in ETFs

ETFs are financial instruments that are regulated and listed on the main world stock exchanges. In order to invest in ETFs independently, it is therefore necessary to go through an authorized broker.

Among the many brokers and banks that allow you to trade on ETFs, we have narrowed the circle to those with the lowest commissions, those who offer the most ETFs and those with the best trading platforms. More specifically, among the various parameters taken into consideration, we have given greater importance such as commissions, account maintenance costs and the possibility of trading ETFs listed on both the Italian Stock Exchange and European stock exchanges.

