these ex-partners refuse to work together

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson they ended their relationship more than ten years ago and they did it in the healthiest way possiblecompletely removed from the controversy.

However, this does not mean that they want to be close to each other.On the contrary, the famous actor of “Deadpool” refuses to work on projects in which his ex participates.with whom he had a two-year marriage.

In his contract with Marvel, Reynolds made it clear that he will not work on any project that Johansson is on. And, although the decision may seem very drastic, the actor has good reason to take a strong position.





Recall that the actor is married to actress Blake Livelywith whom he has three children and is expecting a fourth, so he looks for all the ways to protect his family.

For Reynolds, it seems like a constant concern that his character as Deadpool He must meet his ex’s Black Widow character, however, for both writers and fans, this meeting is not possible.

The actor prefers not to be close to Johansson because it could harm their private lives.

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson are not the only ones

In addition to the two Reynolds and Johansson, there are other ex-partners They are not willing to work together.

Kristen StewartRobert Pattinson





Kristen broke Robert’s heart after she cheated on him with the director of Snow White and the Huntsman. Since then, the two have stayed completely apart and, although they have smoothed things over, seeing them work together is practically impossible.

Jennifer GarnerScott Foley





Both were married for four years and both rebuilt their lives with new partnersso it is not possible to see them share screen again.

Nina Dobrev – Ian Somerhalder





Nina and Ian were in a relationship for three years while filming The Vampire Diarieshowever they ended while the recordings were still in progress. She left the series when it came out that he was going to marry Nikki Reed.

Jennifer AnistonBrad Pitt





Their relationship was one of the most beloved in Hollywood, but it ended when he decided to stay with Angelina Jolie. The separation was the most controversial of the moment and, although today they do not hold a grudge, they would not work on a production together.