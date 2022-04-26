By now fully qualified in late spring, many of us will already be anxious thinking about the costume fitting. This is generally seen as a real obstacle to overcome, especially after the recent Easter and Easter Monday binges.

After passing the “door”, then, the accumulation of fat on the legs, hips and stomach becomes a sort of nightmare, from which it seems impossible to get out. It seems that the exercises are never enough and that we should do who knows what to get satisfactory results. In reality, it would be sufficient at least to try to follow a balanced diet, perhaps supplementing it with some draining herbal tea or against abdominal swelling.

As for the gymnastics front, however, there is no need to invent a circuit of hours worthy of a gym professional. A very simple walk, if approached in the right way, is already a step forward in the redefinition of muscle tone and fitness.

But if the weather is bad or we are so lazy that we don’t want to get off the couch, here are some exercises that would help reduce hips and belly. Let’s start with two easy warm-up movements and in particular with the seated run. Just stay seated with your back well supported and raise your heels, moving your arms and legs at a constant pace as if to simulate a fast walk. 3 repetitions of 60 seconds each should be sufficient, obviously interspersing with a small break to recover between one session and another.

Another exercise that we could define as a warm-up would consist in a simple opening of the legs and arms. Let’s sit on the sofa spreading the upper and lower limbs well and from this position let’s open and close them rhythmically, keeping the arms in line with the shoulders. In this case, we do 3 repetitions of 40 seconds each, always considering a small interval before each take.

These exercises to do without getting up from the sofa would help reduce hips and belly and firm up the inner thigh.

Inevitable in the circuit we are proposing are of course the squats, which can also be done with the support of our beloved sofa.

Sitting on the sofa with our knees bent at 90 degrees, we take a pillow and lift it over our heads. Maintaining the position with the arms raised, we perform the classic push-up, being careful not to unbalance the back forward. For this last exercise, more demanding, there would be 3 repetitions of 20 seconds each.

