These five controversial cases have already shaken the Oscars

If you haven’t lived under a bridge for the past few days, you know what happened to will smith and its consequences, but to summarize: at the Oscars, after a joke by Chris Rock about his wife’s alopecia, Smith went up to hit the comedian, something that has led to the Academy prohibiting him from attending the ceremony over the next decade. The actor will have to watch it from home with popcorn and, if he gets angry, slap the TV.

But Will Smith It is not the first case in the film industry in which someone has been kicked out of the Academy, for crimes much more serious than that of the slap in question. Specifically There have been five people expelled from the Academy, in this case irrevocably and without the possibility of being nominated. Some cases you will know very well, others perhaps not. We tell you about them in chronological order.

Carmine Caridi (2004)





Who: Caridi has one of the rarest honors in the world of cinema by playing two different roles in the ‘The Godfather’ trilogy. Specifically, in the second part he plays Carmine Rosato and in the third, more important, Albert Volpe, killed by the Corleones. Despite having appeared in extremely strange cult films such as ‘Kiss: Attack of the Ghosts’, the actor he earned a living as a secondary in Hollywood. Until…

The crime: On January 13, 2004, the Hollywood Academy found on the Internet a screener of ‘When you least expect it’ ripped from a VHS… with Carmine Caridi’s watermark, who was an Oscar voter at the time. Shortly after, copies of ‘The Last Samurai’, ‘Mystic River’, ‘Big Fish’ and ‘Master and Commander’ appeared. Such was the thing the FBI itself stopped by Caridi’s house to investigate what could have happened.





Basically the actor he sent the screeners against payment to a certain Russell Sprague (although Caridi always denied it) with the intention of making copies for his family, and he leaked them without the actor’s knowledge. Caridi and Sprague went to trial, in which they asked a minimum of $150,000 per film, but no sentence was reached: Sprague died of a convenient heart attack at age 52 and the actor was found not guilty.

It was later learned that Sprague illegally copying movies persecuted by justice since 1975, when he was in his car selling copies of ‘Star wars’ or ‘The godfather’ (precisely). Overall it is believed that copied 134 moviesalthough he considered himself more of a collector and had more than 5,000 in his house.

The sorrow: “I did a guy a favor and he screwed me over. Who could imagine that he would post them on the Internet? ”, Said Caridi summarizing everything that happened. His remorse did not prevent him from being awarded another rare honor by the Academy on February 3, 2004: being the first person expelled, in this case for violating their agreement to protect screeners. In 2020, the actor had one last role in ‘Curb your enthusiasm’ before he died, something that the series took advantage of so that Larry David was later accused of pirating the Academy’s DVDs.

Harvey Weinstein (2017)





Who: When he was twenty years old, a young Weinstein created Miramax, not knowing that it was going to become a basic production company in the 90s, which would discover directors like Steven Soderbergh, Quentin Tarantino or Kevin Smith. In 1997, Miramax won the Oscar for best picture for ‘The English Patient’ and repeated the following year with ‘Shakespeare in Love’. In 2005, the Weinstein brothers left Miramax to set up The Weinstein Company, where movies such as ‘Django Unchained’, ‘The King’s Speech’ and ‘Paddington’ were filmed until An open secret was discovered in Los Angeles.

The crime: I don’t think anyone is taken by surprise, but Harvey Weinstein is one of the most terrible sexual predators in Hollywood history (and that is saying). On October 5, 2017, after several actresses tried to warn him in different interviews, the New York Times released the news of Harvey Weinstein’s three decades of sexual abuse towards his employees.

Shortly after, it was Ronan Farrow who announced that Weinstein had sexually accused thirteen women, and raped three. Since then the number has been increasing, and currently more than eighty women have accused the former producer of violating them. Asia Argento, as the leader of the group of her victims, counted over a hundred, including 18 rapes.

Among these victims were names like Kate BeckinsaleCate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Cara Delevingne, Darryl Hannah, Salma Hayek, Anne Heche, Angelina Jolie, Olga Kurylenko, Madonna, Rose McGowan, Lupita Nyong’o, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Polley, Léa Sidoux, Mira Sorvino or Uma Thurman, among many others. Almost nothing.

These horrific crimes kicked off #MeToo, which would change the film industry forever and in all areas. And the Academy wasn’t going to play it off.

The sorrow: The same October 2017, the Academy expelled Harvey Weinstein forever. One year later, was found guilty of rape in court and right now he is spending the first of his 23 years in prison in a correctional facility. The next time we see his face will be in 2039, at the age of 87, if the rest of the pending lawsuits allow it. He will not be missed.

Bill Cosby (2018)





Who: Bill Cosby was considered, for a time, “the father of America” ​​thanks to ‘The Bill Cosby Hour’. In addition, the comedian did stand-up, appeared in movies like ‘Ghost dad’ or ‘Jack’ and, in general, he was loved by everyone. He came to record albums and even his was one of the books that later went viral, ‘Ser padre’. And it is that, you will see…

The crime: Sex crime accusations dogged Bill Cosby throughout his career, but society was not willing to listen and he was able to pass over it without being splashed. Either the journalists ignored it, or the tapes were not published, and it was not until 2000 that the accusations began to be taken seriously.





At that time, a twenty-year-old girl named Lachelle Covington accused Cosby of inappropriately touching her and undressing in front of her, and in 2004 it was the turn of a Temple University employee, but the case did not go to trial because the district attorney thought the evidence was not credible. Shortly after, the cases began to pile upand Cosby couldn’t pretend they didn’t exist.

It was Hannibal Buress, the co-host of the great ‘The Eric André Show’ who did a monologue about it in 2014. When he saw that the public responded strangely to the phrase “You may have high morals, but you raped women, Bill Cosby, so that brings you down a few notches,” Buress urged them to Google “Bill Cosby rape.” This monologue rekindled the flames, tensions rose and 18 women filed allegations against Cosbyto which he did not want to respond “for not dignifying them”.

The sorrow: More than 60 other women accused Cosby of drugging, raping or sexually harassing them. In 2018, she was found guilty of “aggravated indecent assault” and He was sentenced to three to ten years in prison.. Three years later, in June 2021, he was released from prison, and for now he is still free. The academy, yes, expelled him forever “in accordance with the organization’s standards of conduct.”

Roman Polanski (2018)





Who: Polanski began his film career with ‘The Knife in the Water’, which was nominated for best foreign film at the Oscars. A golden start for a director who has made films like ‘The Devil’s Seed’, ‘Chinatown’, ‘Venus in Fur’ or ‘The Pianist’ and even won the Oscar for best director for this one in 2003. Not without controversyOf course, because…

The crime: On March 11, 1977, Roman Polanski was arrested in a California hotel for the rape of a 13-year-old girl, Samantha Gailey, who had posed for him in some Vogue magazine photos the day before. Although the director denied everything, he finally decided to collaborate and plead guilty to “illegal sexual intercourse” with a minor, for which he agreed to spend three months in a mental health institution and 42 days in jail.

However, Polanski found out that the judge intended to jail him for 50 years, so the next day he took a plane and went to France, where, as a French citizen, he is protected from extradition. The charges are still pending and waiting for him to set foot on American soil, something that is not going to happen. In the 90’s, Gailey denounced Polanski again, and he reached a financial agreement with her. In 2008, she claimed to have forgiven him and did not want her actions to have greater consequences, later blaming the media.





In 2009, Polanski was again arrested, this time in Switzerland, at the request of the US authorities. Finally, nine months after his arrest, Switzerland decided to ignore the United States and let him go a free man. From the Me Too, different accusations have fallen on Polanski: Renate Lager, Marianne Barnard, Valentine Monnier and Charlotte Lewis accused him of rape when they were minors, but he hasn’t gone any further.

The sorrow: In May 2018, along with the expulsion of Bill Cosby, The Academy fired Roman Polanski. A posteriori, her wife, Emmanuelle Seigner (‘En la casa’, ‘La venus de las pieles’) refused to enter hers, blaming her for “hypocrisy” for having expelled him from it. The director has stated on occasion that they should have warned him beforehand and given him the opportunity to be heard.

Adam Kimmel (2021)





Who: ‘Beautiful girls’, ‘Truman Capote’ or ‘Lars and a real girl’ are just some of Adam Kimmel’s works, a cinematographer who began his career making video clips at the end of the 80s and ended it, probably forever, with a monologue by Colin Quinn. And it is…

The crime: In 2003, Kimmel abused a 15-year-old girl in New York when he was 43, in what he later called “consensual sex with someone without age to consent”. He was convicted of rape and sentenced to 10 days of community service, 10 years of probation and 10 years in prison. sex offender registry, at level one (the lowest of three possible), which is not made public. He didn’t say anything on any job, and most of the directors who found out later didn’t call him back.





In 2009, Kimmel was in Salisbury, Connecticut, when the 49-year-old met another 15-year-old girl and her mother. To flash forward, on April 23, 2010, he was arrested for sexual offenses. We’ll save the gory details. A judge He was sentenced to four months in jail and five years probation.which did not prevent him from being nominated for the Independent Spirit Awards for ‘Never leave me’.

The sorrow: The investigation carried out by Variety on the matter, in an article entitled “How a registered sex offender made it big in Hollywood” made many heads turn towards Kimmel, who in March 2021 lost his membership in the Academy for violating its code of conduct.





There are four (so far) people expelled from the Academy, since the case of Will Smith is different: he can be nominated and the ban only extends to appearing at the gala virtually or personally for a decade. Of course, nothing to do with the restpart of the darkest story of a dream industry with a terrifying B-side.