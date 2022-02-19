These five elements are on the verge of extinction in modern cars

The car has ceased to be what it was thanks to the advent of electric drive systems and lower costs. That has changed and disappeared.
Increasingly dependent on technology, modern automobiles have become a kind of computer on wheels, where almost all their movements are controlled by an electronic brain that can “read” the road ahead, warn of potential hazards, and even prepare the cabin and passengers. security systems for a possible accident.
This brain also monitors the different mechanical elements of the engine, transmission, and suspension and is capable of warning about breakdowns that occur in these systems through announcements or witnesses, even through voice messages. And, once the alarm is raised, it is also increasingly difficult to inspect for yourself what is happening to the car, because when you open the hood there are only a bunch of black boxes that hide the mechanical heart of the car. There are even revision elements that were part of the engines for decades and that in modern times have begun to disappear.
1. Farewell to the keys
Before, to open and start a car engine, several keys were needed. There were even keys for the trunk and even the gas cap. Then a single key was used for all the opening elements and today what is used more and more is a module that is detected by the brain of the car and allows its opening and ignition by means of the operation of a starter button. That is, there are no more locks and sometimes it is not even necessary to remove the control. The car detects it in a pocket or a bag and thus its loss is largely avoided.
The bad thing about this system is that, where there are frequency inhibitors, it can become imprecise in its operation and it has also been detected that many drivers forget to turn off the car and leave it running for hours with the usual danger of inhaling deadly toxic gases. .
2. Smokers, refrain
How long has it been since you’ve seen a cigarette lighter plug inside a car? There are already very few cars that bring it and in the case of those that do not, it must be ordered as an addition. Its place was taken by a twelve-volt outlet that serves to supply passenger electronics or systems such as compressors and handheld vacuums.
Oh, and consequently, cars don’t have ashtrays anymore. All this is a sample of the harsh laws against the use of tobacco in closed places, even if it is our own car.
3. Cassettes or records?
Only a few new cars come with a CD slot. They are definitely elements of the past. These have been replaced by slots to connect USB or Micro SD memories and the radio panels are now touch screens, which, among other functions, encompass the entire audio system, which through the use of Bluetooth captures the music stored on the cell phone or on other portable devices and play it directly.
In that order of ideas, also the antennas, known as those meter-long metal rods that protruded from the bodywork, are also sent to collect. For some time now, the antennas have been integrated into the windshield or have become the so-called “shark fins”, incorporated into the roof and with aerodynamic characteristics.
4. No more dipstick
This measurement element is already beginning to disappear from gasoline engines, which use oil as an essential element for the proper functioning of the propellant.
This rudimentary, but effective lubricant level verification system is being replaced simply by an internal sensor, which is responsible for monitoring the amount of oil inside the engine. But what’s wrong with this? “That if the sensor fails for any reason, there is no way to physically know what level of lubricant is left, which is vital to prevent major damage to the machine. With the dipstick I was always available to check the quantity, and even the quality, of the oil. You have to trust in electronics”, says auto mechanic technician Dúber Alzate.
5. Spare tire? Thing of the past
For a few years now, especially in high-end cars, people have been choosing not to include the spare wheel as part of the vehicle’s equipment. The main reason is that dead weight is being saved in the body, because a tire usually weighs between 20 and 40 kilograms, and in today’s rush to save fuel, any extra weight saved helps control gasoline consumption.
Another reason is simply to save on production costs. What happens then when there is a puncture? “To replace the spare tire, the cars that do not have it include an anti-puncture kit, which injects a foam that covers the hole in the tire and, through a compressor, inflates it again. It is a temporary fix while the wheel is fully repaired in a specialized workshop. Cars with Run Flat type tires also arrive, which can roll even deflated for about 80 kilometers. Other tires are self-sealing and can already be purchased in Colombia,” says Sebastián Álvarez, an advisor at a vehicle dealership.