These five elements are on the verge of extinction in modern cars

Increasingly dependent on technology, modern automobiles have become a kind of computer on wheels, where almost all their movements are controlled by an electronic brain that can “read” the road ahead, warn of potential hazards, and even prepare the cabin and passengers. security systems for a possible accident.

This brain also monitors the different mechanical elements of the engine, transmission, and suspension and is capable of warning about breakdowns that occur in these systems through announcements or witnesses, even through voice messages. And, once the alarm is raised, it is also increasingly difficult to inspect for yourself what is happening to the car, because when you open the hood there are only a bunch of black boxes that hide the mechanical heart of the car. There are even revision elements that were part of the engines for decades and that in modern times have begun to disappear.

1. Farewell to the keys

Before, to open and start a car engine, several keys were needed. There were even keys for the trunk and even the gas cap. Then a single key was used for all the opening elements and today what is used more and more is a module that is detected by the brain of the car and allows its opening and ignition by means of the operation of a starter button. That is, there are no more locks and sometimes it is not even necessary to remove the control. The car detects it in a pocket or a bag and thus its loss is largely avoided.

The bad thing about this system is that, where there are frequency inhibitors, it can become imprecise in its operation and it has also been detected that many drivers forget to turn off the car and leave it running for hours with the usual danger of inhaling deadly toxic gases. .

2. Smokers, refrain

How long has it been since you’ve seen a cigarette lighter plug inside a car? There are already very few cars that bring it and in the case of those that do not, it must be ordered as an addition. Its place was taken by a twelve-volt outlet that serves to supply passenger electronics or systems such as compressors and handheld vacuums.