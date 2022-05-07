These five elements of the open world of Elden Ring make it better than any Souls

Elden Ring is a formidable game. But the question is does its open world make it better or worse than Dark Souls or Bloodborne? Because of these five things, I believe that the freedom to travel the world at our leisure makes it better or, at least, more interesting. Let’s go for them, and I want your opinions in the comments!

The design of the world of Elden Ring has been one of the riskiest bets that From Software has taken in his career. Although the game mechanics are very similar to those of the other Souls, or seem like a mixture of the way of playing of all its games, the open world changes everythingBut, for better or for worse? And what do these changes bring? The main thing that has changed from Dark Souls is the sense of scale, of distances between points and how we understand the impact that a ruler has had on a territory. all souls they speak of fallen kings and what they have done on their land, but we had always visited those places in the form of small interconnected closed spaces.

For example, it is very interesting how the surroundings of the Raya Lucaria Academy are designed. In its vicinity there is a whole set of small demolished buildings what can we explore, which merge with the lake that welcomes them and can be seen in the distance. That tells us a lot about how the magic school held up in the battle of the demigods. The same goes for Caelid. By being able to walk through its red valleys freely, we can enter its heart, climb the aeonia that Malenia released in her combat with Radahn, understand the tremendous effort that Finlay had to make to take the empyrean back to the Hieratic Tree, or the soldiers of Radahn to push it to shore. Without an open world, this would not be so clear. That is to say, the open world gives a lot of coherence to what you want to tell and more value to its protagonists.

In Dark Souls, for example, it is difficult to fully understand the consequences of the war between Gwyn and the dragons, or in Dark Souls II the one between the giants and Nashandra and Vendrick. But if we had a transit area to see the havoc caused by these events in all its dimensions, that would be great. That is achieved with the open world. Another point to highlight is how architecture now takes on more prominence. We know that Hidetaka Miyazaki loves cathedrals, he loves to give the player the feeling of being a tiny being compared to those magnificent buildings. By locating castles in the distance, we get this impression all the time. They frighten us and give us aesthetic pleasure, and serve as a guide. It is no coincidence that the Middle Lands are almost donut-shaped, so that by turning our character’s body we can see everything around him.

Elden Ring lore feels more real because of the open world

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

The third reason that the open world has improved the formula is in the combat. There are far fewer camera issues in Elden Ring than in previous titles. The reason for this improvement is obvious since we now fight much more in open fields. There are fewer corridors, fewer narrow roads and bridges. Everything is wider. That, in addition, makes it easier to put on the table more fights against giants, dragons and mammoth beings that insist on the idea that you are an insignificant and tiny warrior. Having more distance and room to fight allows for more imaginative spells, enchantments, and even weapon arts. It is interesting to carry a sword with a war ash for fighting outdoors and another for indoors. There are black flame or gravity charms perfect for fighting outside, but an Azure Comet is deadly in a hallway.

The open world has given us a very rich explorationThis greatly enriches the exploration. Elden Ring is the title in which I have had the most appetite to find each and every one of the hidden and legendary weapons. I have needed to test them, experiment with them and discover which one was better in each situation. And it shows that the game knows it, if we can even find a giant finger to use as a club! The open world has given us a very rich exploration, and has managed to ally itself perfectly with the jump. Stormshroud Keep is an exceptional example of this. It was wonderful to feel that in small spaces the same sense of freedom had filtered through as in the open world. The fortress is full of nooks and crannies, dark secrets in its depths and treasures in its highest parts. The verticality of Elden Ring is exceptional. I still remember the descent down the Rotten Lake, and beyond, to which Ranni’s mission led me. It was a claustrophobic and creepy feeling of how far can I go down?

Besides the exploration, the combat, the enjoyment of the architecture and the enrichment of the lore, I think that the open world has brought something magical: the feeling that the game is never over. Elden Ring doesn’t tell you what dungeons, caverns, grottoes, or secrets remain to be discovered. When I got to the end of the title, I went back to it just to ride and find out what I had missed, because it seems infinite. I wish this video game had been released in a time when the internet didn’t exist. At the time, we went crazy with the first The Legend of Zelda for NES for this very reason, because there were entire fortresses that you could access by removing a bush. With Elden Ring you always have the feeling that somewhere there is an object with details about the blind master of Malenia, the true origin of the numen, how Farum Azula ended up floating in the skies, or what is the true nature of the title “the queen of the veiled eye”. That feeling is magnificent, and that’s why I want more open worlds more mysterious in future Elden Ring productions.

But not everything is good with an open world

Although the open world is great, the game continues to shine more in its great dungeonsThat said, it is also true that there is a lot of room for improvement. We have lost things with the open world. For example, it’s very exhilarating when in Dark Souls you open a door and you’re back in Firelink Shrine. The way of intercommunicating his world, and opening it little by little, gives a powerful sensation of discovery. That’s not in the Elden Ring. To make their world more connected, teleporters have been used; but this solution is a bit middling. They only trigger when certain events occur and don’t feel natural in the game world. Dark Souls II solved it with Pharros, and it worked better on a story and universe-building level.

Another point to keep in mind is that, although the open world is great, the game is still shining brighter in their great dungeons. Therefore, now it’s time to ask the questions that you must answer: do you think that the open world has improved or worsened the Souls formula? Why? Should this be the way to go or would it be better to bring back the big city design from Bloodborne? It is a difficult decision. In my opinion, I want more open worlds because I want them to improve the fringes that Elden Ring leaves hanging, but what is your opinion on that? I read you!