These five municipalities are the ones that received the most remittances as of March

San Salvador is the municipality that received the most family remittances as of March 2022. According to the latest report from the Central Reserve Bank (BCR), residents of the capital added $364.61 million to the total received in the first quarter, which was $1,802.3 million.

The migueleños are the second to receive more remittances with $211.08 million, followed by the santanecos with $144 million and the inhabitants of La Libertad, with $143.48 million. Usulutan is located in position five, after adding $138.81 million.

According to the BCR, between January and March 2022, remittances received by El Salvador registered a growth of 5.9%, equivalent to an additional $100.5 million compared to March 2021.

Likewise, he highlighted that in this period, the fourteen departments of the country presented positive growth rates, mostly above 4%, being the departments that reported the highest rates: Cuscatlán with 8.3%, Ahuachapán 8.1% and La Paz 7.7%. .

