these flowers sent to Selena Gomez in secret…

After having chained periods of love and breakups, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber reunited in 2018, to the delight of their respective fans. Unfortunately, this reunion had once again been short-lived and two months later, in September, Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin, the pretty blonde in the shadows who always consoled him after his breakups with Selena…

Since this sudden and surprising marriage, fans have been waiting wisely for Justin Bieber to find the love of his life… Selena Gomez… On TikTok, the videos showing how much the Canadian singer does not have with Hailey, the chemistry that he had with the founder of the Rare Beauty brand. Despite this, Justin proves on a daily basis that he is in love with his wife and that it is with her that he wishes to grow old and start a family.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez still in contact?

For the past few days, those who closely follow the adventures of this famous love triangle have been in shock after a surprising revelation. The “Two Me” Instagram account and a source close to Selena Gomez revealed on social media that Justin Bieber sent a bouquet of flowers to Selena Gomez just before the SAG Awards ceremony in which she was to participate.

On this date, Hailey Bieber was in France, and Justin Bieber would have sent this attention to his ex in secret. Information that would have been confirmed by the assistant of Selena Gomez, Connar Franklin…

@donttellmymomma.fr Justin smells Selena flowers at the hotel. That’s the celebrity drama of the year #justinbieber#selenagomez#haileybieber♬ paravi das cover of cloud 9 by beach bunny – paravi ✨

