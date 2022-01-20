These foods, consumed for a long time, would lose their miraculous effects and could lead to heartburn or inflammation of the pancreas and colon.

It may happen that after a chat with a friend we decide to follow advice and make changes that change our habits.

Home remedies that affect health and nutrition are not necessarily always positive and instead of obtaining benefits they often make a problem that we are underestimating worse.

The opinions of doctors and nutritionists are useful for understanding which habits to change to improve our state of health. And above all to understand how to do it correctly.

Water and lemon in the morning

Starting the day with a glass of hot lemon water is one of the most popular tips out there.

However, lemon juice is not good for everyone. Irritable bowel sufferers should take small doses and if the problem persists, perhaps it is better to forget about hot water with lemon.

Irritable bowel syndrome would be related to stress so our concern should be to introduce calming herbal teas and relaxation techniques. Or think about the changes to be made to eliminate tensions.

Bloating, stomach pains, and continual cramps are crippling symptoms that the wrong remedy can only make it worse.

Ginger has numerous beneficial properties because it promotes digestion and helps when there are flu or headaches.

But if we suffer from gastritis, the continued use of ginger may be discouraged. Adding grated ginger to our hot lemon water every morning can lead to really annoying heartburn.

If we are taking drugs to fight gastritis or ulcers, the consumption of ginger should only take place if the doctor has not advised otherwise. When gastric reflux is chronic it would be able to involve many organs that begin to work in pain. Home remedies are often useless and introducing acidity into the body could be a bad choice.

Fruit also has its rules

Inflammation of the pancreas that is not chronic could occur with the change of season and lead to intense abdominal pain.

Fresh seasonal fruit is a very important food in our diet but it is necessary to pay attention to how to consume it and the variety to choose.

If we eat it between meals, through small snacks, especially if ripe or cooked, the fruit can keep certain ailments away. After meals, on the other hand, it can make the pancreas work harder.

These foods, consumed for a long time, would lose their miraculous effects and could lead to heartburn or inflammation of the pancreas and colon. In these cases they should be limited.

The orange juice that we prepare for breakfast and which is supposed to integrate vitamins contains a lot of acidity. Replacing it with red fruits such as blueberries and grapes could help us eliminate inflammatory substances that are harmful to our pancreas.