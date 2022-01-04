These foods endanger our health: which ones to avoid

With the start of the new year we have all filled in the list of good intentions: between going to the gym more, being more patient at work we should always include the desire to eat well.

Beyond the extra kilos that have strangely appeared after the holidays (lower the temperature of the home heaters to lose weight faster) and therefore beyond the diet period that we may want to follow, it is good to have awareness of what we ingest. In fact, many food products on the market contain substances that are potentially harmful to our body and capable of endangering our health.

An example? THE frankfurters: raise your hand if you know what they really contain … Reading the labels in this case does not help considering that we would be faced with a long list of ingredients such as water, fat and pork rind, potato starch, salt, dextrose, spices, flavorings , smoke flavoring to which sodium polyphosphates and sodium erythorbate as antioxidant are added as stabilizers.

The same goes for the surimi: considered an exotic food, it is actually a fake food passed off as crab meat which is absent. The typical ones orange sticks they are composed of unidentified fish waste to which carbohydrates and starchy foods are added, artificial flavors and flavor enhancers such as toxic glutamate. Not to mention that low quality oils are also used, such as the one obtained from rapeseed.

Among the foods that endanger we include sodas, which are a real concentrate of sugars and fruit juices: some of those on the market are composed of fruit waste to which citric acid is added. And again among the banned foods we find the docifying, the gummy candies which are made of glucose syrup, edible gelatin, citric acid, artificial flavors and dyes, the energizing drinks and the industrial ice cream in which there are transgenic fats and artificial flavors.