In Italy there are 9 million people who suffer from joint and muscle pain. These problems have a profound impact on daily life, because they can make even the most mundane actions difficult.

Many people, in fact, start already in the morning to feel these pains. In particular, these are painful manifestations affecting one or more joints.

People are usually used to treating these problems by taking medicines. In reality, however, several studies show that a specific diet could be equally beneficial for relieving pain.

The foods we choose to bring to the table every day, in fact, are essential to safeguard our well-being. Just think of the power of these 6 highly beneficial seeds for the body that would help prevent flu and seasonal ailments.

Instead, let’s go back to joint pain and find out together what would be the most effective foods to alleviate these annoying problems.

These foods that reduce inflammation would be a great help against bone pain

Most people live with some pain. Changes in temperature, incorrect habits, rhythms imposed by work, are all causes that can give rise to joint and muscle pain.

Cervical pain is certainly one of the most common localized pains. In this regard, remember to be careful because neck pain can result from this stupid mistake that we make every day.

Another mistake that can affect pain, especially joint pain, is incorrect nutrition. In fact, as reported by Humanitas Research Hospital, there are several studies that show how effective a specific diet can be to relieve these pains.

Here is what the best foods would be

In 2015, an American study highlighted a link between the reduction of these pains and the Mediterranean diet. In particular, the benefits would derive from the consumption of some specific foods.

Among these we find fish oil which, thanks to the omega 3 content, would have a beneficial effect on our body. Specifically, it would also work as an anti-inflammatory and therefore would be very effective in relieving joint pain.

Green light to these colorful and delicious ingredients

Spices also have anti-inflammatory properties. We are talking, in particular, of ginger and turmeric. Especially the latter, as reported by the Humanitas website, has found use in the treatment of osteoporosis and arthritis.

A truly excellent drink

Many people neglect green tea, yet this drink is known for its endless beneficial properties. In particular, green tea would also work as an anti-inflammatory. Furthermore, few know that this drink would be a cure-all for Alzheimer’s and memory loss.

We remind you that the regular consumption of vegetables is also included in the Mediterranean diet. Specifically, crucifers should never be missing on our table, such as turnips, cabbage and cauliflower, broccoli and cabbage. Even these foods, in fact, would be able to soothe inflammation and pain. That is why these foods that reduce inflammation would be a great help against bone pain.