Our health care would often begin at the table. A balanced diet should ensure the right nutrients our body needs and also provide us with some beneficial substances.

Food could often exert a preventive action against certain diseases. There are in fact foods that would counteract the flu and its symptoms, as well as combinations that would be correct to absorb calcium against osteoporosis.

Our diet could also play a key role in the quantity of uric acid. In fact, these foods would be valuable allies to lower uric acid levels in the blood and prevent gout attacks.

Uric acid responsible for gout

Our body would produce uric acid during the metabolism of purines, substances contained in some foods, especially of animal origin.

Usually we get rid of uric acid through the urine, but in the case of hyperuricemia, that is, of high concentration in the blood, the kidneys will not be able to.

It is then that the uric acid could crystallize in the joints and lead to gout, a metabolic disorder.

Gout attacks would affect the joints, which would in fact be swollen, hot, red and with an accentuated sensitivity. Usually this would happen mostly in the big toe joint, but also in others, such as fingers, knees and ankles. Obviously, these manifestations would also involve severe pain, of variable duration and greater after the first attacks.

Neglecting gout could cause severe limitations in moving the joints and even damage in the long term.

Necessary to see a doctor at the first symptoms, because gout could be chronic in some cases. Also, in the absence of treatment, gout could become tofacea, i.e. crystallized uric acid could form small nodules under the skin.

It should be added that the accumulation of uric acid could also cause kidney stones.

These foods would be valuable allies to lower uric acid levels in the blood and prevent gout attacks

There are many causes that could lead to gout attacks, including genetic inheritance. However, lifestyle and nutrition would be particularly important.

You should pay attention to your body weight, stop smoking and avoid foods containing purines.

However, according to the Veronesi Foundation, it could help to maintain good hydration through liquids, non-alcoholic or containing fructose. You should drink 2/3 liters of water a day.

Also, carbohydrates thanks to starch could facilitate the elimination of uric acid. Therefore, basic non-wholemeal pasta and rice, as well as rusks and cereals.

Many foods of animal origin should be avoided because they are rich in purines, but there are exceptions, namely eggs, milk and its derivatives.

It would therefore be recommended to consume ricotta, yogurt and low-fat cheeses. The latter could protect against gout.

Extra virgin olive oil, vegetables and fruit are also allies against excess uric acid. Among the vegetables, however, asparagus, spinach and cauliflower would contain large amounts of purines.

As for fruit, cherries, but also citrus fruits rich in vitamin C would be particularly effective in lowering uric acid levels.