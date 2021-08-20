These fun movies will arrive on Netflix in September

I’m sorry to tell you, folks, but summer is ending. The long, mild August days will end in a few weeks and the focus will soon shift from beach fun to PSL’s warm summer mornings. Plus, livestream fanatics know that the arrival of September will bring something else special.

Yes, the new month means there will be a refreshing flow of content across all streaming devices. September brings a change to the Netflix catalog (One your service desperately needs, if you ask us), and fans couldn’t be more excited about some fun new movies. We’ve put together a list of our favorite funny movies coming to Netflix in September to keep you thrilled by the colder days. Check out our favorite funny movies about to come out below.

house party

90’s house party It’s one of the few movies made before the new millennium hits Netflix in September, but the funny movie is good enough to make up for the contemporary flop the streaming device brings every month.

house party It is an iconic film and one of the best party movies of the early 90s. Kid ‘n Play is the protagonist of a time capsule that presents the worn but timeless story of teenagers sneaking out of their homes at night at the party to end all the parties. The festival starts at the student’s house when his parents are away and the party can only end until he’s caught.

house party It’s a blast from start to finish, suitable for a dance contest, a fight with the bullies and a legendary performance of a hard-core (“pop”) dad by Robin Harris. One of the funniest movies on Netflix and a must-see holiday movie.

Kate

Kate It’s a new movie coming to Netflix on September 10th and this looks like a big ball of fun. Conspiracy Kate It seems a crankExcited, the film tells the story of a young killer who has twenty-four hours to find out who poisoned her before the lethal dose took her life.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Fiori, anyone?She plays Kate and Woody Harrelson plays her boss trying to help her track down the leader of the yakuza who administered poison to her. The trailer shows a neon glowing Tokyo with screaming action sequences John Wick in mind, and we can only imagine that clicking would make us as anxious as Kate to find her opponent.

Letters to Juliet

On the lighter side of September’s Netflix catalog, we have Letters to Juliet. The 2010 film comes from director Gary Winick, who he previously unveiled to audiences in 2004 13 Continue 30 and 2004 Charlotte’s network.

Letters to Juliet Take viewers into a magical love story (And yes, very tackyA love journey between two unfortunate elderly people in Italy. Amanda Seyfried has a romantic journey of her own as she reunites two old lovers. Letters It’s one of the most neglected rom-coms to come to Netflix, and it’s an easy choice the next time your extended family visits.

The crooked house of Agatha Christie

Who doesn’t love a good murder mystery? Also, no one is more versed in classic mystery stories alas idea Nice to be Agatha Christie.

crooked house It arrived among fans in 2017 and sees the participation of Glenn Close, Gillian Anderson, Christina Hendricks and Max Irons. Costumes, makeup, and makeup are all featured in this time piece, but the real fun begins when viewers pull the thread of mystery that the film offers. Don’t worry about waiting to watch this, The crooked house of Agatha Christie Coming to Netflix on September 1st.

Which September movie are you most looking forward to on Netflix? Jump into the comments below!