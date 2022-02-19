These games will not be able to run on your Steam Deck

Does Steam Deck have compatibility issues?

And it is that not everything is hardware or power when it comes to running a game, but the software environment can throw away all the money invested in a machine that is supposed to have been designed to run games of high quality, current, and thanks to a very solvent hardware. The problem is that we have known for a long time that there are a series of titles that cannot be enjoyed for a Linux compatibility issue. Something that affects a good number of first-level releases that have a strong multiplayer character, and that due to these compatibility problems will not be able to run on Steam Deck.

And how is it possible that an incompatibility like this loads the good looking Steam Deck have? Well, because the console will not be running an installation of Windows 10 (or 11) or anything similar and, therefore, some of the components necessary to maintain the integrity of the games in online games will not be able to run.

As you know, the cheater they are a plague when we play in any multiplayer mode. Using software tools to gain an advantage in games is a practice that forces companies to develop software anti-cheatso that players are guaranteed that no one wins by cheating. So since it is mandatory to implement these countermeasures against the most cheating gamers, the best way to avoid incidents is to block those games from running on Steam Deck.