These games will not be able to run on your Steam Deck

The bet gaming laptop on PC more serious that we have known in recent times will arrive on the part of Steam, the largest online store for computer games with which we can enjoy all our purchases in a format that until now we had not even imagined. And it is that enjoying in mobility, as if it were a Nintendo Switch, of any PC game that comes to mind is a privilege that we are about to experience.
Does Steam Deck have compatibility issues?
And it is that not everything is hardware or power when it comes to running a game, but the software environment can throw away all the money invested in a machine that is supposed to have been designed to run games of high quality, current, and thanks to a very solvent hardware. The problem is that we have known for a long time that there are a series of titles that cannot be enjoyed for a Linux compatibility issue. Something that affects a good number of first-level releases that have a strong multiplayer character, and that due to these compatibility problems will not be able to run on Steam Deck.
And how is it possible that an incompatibility like this loads the good looking Steam Deck have? Well, because the console will not be running an installation of Windows 10 (or 11) or anything similar and, therefore, some of the components necessary to maintain the integrity of the games in online games will not be able to run.
As you know, the cheater they are a plague when we play in any multiplayer mode. Using software tools to gain an advantage in games is a practice that forces companies to develop software anti-cheatso that players are guaranteed that no one wins by cheating. So since it is mandatory to implement these countermeasures against the most cheating gamers, the best way to avoid incidents is to block those games from running on Steam Deck.
And what are those games that do not work?
as you can imagine the list is short if we limit ourselves to the most popular multiplayer titles that are succeeding right now on Steam, which are the ones that move millions of users every day, but it could become bigger in the case of franchises with a few years behind them or releases that are appearing on the digital store. for now, take note of some of those games that you will not be able to use on Steam Deck. It hurts to see:
- destiny 2
- apex legends
- Paladins
- DayZ
- PUBG
- Fall Guys
- Rainbow Six Siege
All of these, and those to come, will not be able to be enjoyed on this game console with the soul of a PC. These are just some of the titles that will not be supported, but you’ll be able to check even more closely which ones you have in your library won’t work on the laptop. You just have to go to the tool that Valve has published in CheckMyDeck to look at all your purchases one by one. This way you can decide if it is worth buying a Steam Deck when units are available again or not.