These guest dresses are pure inspiration for your event season

Olivia Palermo’s print dress

Olivia Palermo in a print dress.Gtres Online

We know that we are not revealing anything to you if we tell you that Olivia Palermo is one of the best dressed women of the moment. Authentic queen of street style, her looks always deserve an analysis to rescue her style tricks. And, yes, also among her outfits we have found the impeccable guest dress.

what to look at: The cut must be flattering (especially if it is a print dress). I’m sure I’ll get a cut at the waist, as we see in this dress from the New Yorker.

Sienna Miller’s minimal dress

Sienna Miller in a minimal dress.Gettyimages

For those who run away from print, we also have the solution that comes to us with this Sienna Miller look. The British woman opts for a salmon-colored dress with a neat and minimal design that she has all the cards to succeed.

her style trick: Accessories, something more striking and lipstick.

Jeanne Damas pastel dress

Jeanne Damas in the parades of Paris.Gettyimages

Also the pro Parisians can be a great inspiration when it comes to acting as guests. And the proof comes to us with this look by Jeanne Damas. The businesswoman chooses a model in pastel colors that could be part of the wardrobe of any fashion lover.

the guy: Pure minimalism in the rest of the look. It is already known that the French do not play with these things.

Candela Pelliza in a romantic style dress

Candela Pelliza in a romantic dress.Gettyimages

The Bridgertons reminded us that the romantic style is a great source of inspiration. Dresses with this allure are one of the most effective options for guest looks. The Argentinian Candela Pelliza inspires us with this design.

your guy: wear it on a daily basis with white sneakers.

The elegance of navy blue, in Caroline Issa

Caroline Issa in a navy blue dress.Gettyimages

Since black is not an option, for lovers of this color there is nothing like opting for midnight blue, as Caroline Issa does. With a satin design, the insider manages to shine with zero effort.

The touch: Gold accessories are the ultimate key.

The vintage design of Jeanne Damas

Jeanne Damas in a guest dress.Gettyimages

Do you want to be the different guest? The one that the bride and groom and guests always remember? So, nothing like opting for a design with a marked retro air, just like Damas does. There’s no margin of error.

the guy: French-style accessories like an XS basket and sensible-heeled sandals.

It may interest you