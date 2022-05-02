These have been the guests of the Met Gala for the last five years

Santo Domingo DR.

The Met Gala is an annual event that pays homage to fashion and where celebrities arrive modeling their best suits on the red carpet.

Nevertheless, it is customary to see the faces of some celebrities at the event, as well as others who have never been seen in that waste of glamor and in the same way some celebrities who after participating in some edition do not receive another invitation to parade on their carpet.

These are some of the celebrities who frequent the Met Gala from 2017 to the present

In 2017 the guests were: Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, Lily Collins, Gigi Hadid, Joe Jonas, Lorde, Sophie Turner, Hailey Baldwin, Lily Collins, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Paris Jackson, Nick Jonas and Zoe Kravitz, among others.

In 2018: Anna Wintour, Jennifer Lopez, Donatella Versace, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid, Madonna, Olivia Munn, Kate Bosworth, Janelle Monae, Beatrice de York, Lly Collins, Rita Ora, Kerry Washington, Uma Thumarn, Lena Waithe , Jasmine Sanders, Lynda Carter, among others

In 2019: Blake Lively, Katy Perry & Lady Gaga Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katy Perry, Jared Leto, Venus Williams, Cam Newton, Jennifer López and Álex Rodríguez, Lena Waithe, Lly Collins, Rita Ora, Kerry Washington, Uma Thumarn,

In 2021: Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Harry Style, Alessandro Michelle as her co-hosts, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka, Anna Wintour, Jennifer López, Donatella Versace, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, among others.

In 2022: Lin Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Adam Mosseri, Tom Ford, Anna Wintour, are not yet confirmed, but the presence of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, is expected. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Harry Styles, Rosalía, Elliot Page or the actor Timothée Chalamet.

These celebrities will not be present

This year, one of the favorites of the stylists, the actress Zendaya confirmed at the time that she could not attend due to scheduling problems. The same as Dua Lipa, who will not be able to attend either to the event as she finds herself immersed in her professional commitments.

Singer Demi Lovato is also not likely to attend, after his “horrible experience” the last time he attended the event in 2016, when he was harassed by another famous person who never got to name, but who bothered him at night for the rest of his days. Britney Spears, for her part, is not expected to attend either, and she herself has already confirmed that she will stay home.

In addition, Zayn Malik will not be present, this according to the Vogue blog, especially after his breakup with supermodel Gigi Hadid, mother of his daughter Khai, with whom he had attended until now, although he has always stated that he has no interest in the event.