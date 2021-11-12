These headphones and earphones have top prices on Amazon! Sony WH-1000XM4 -24%, AirPods Pro (-22%), HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro (-45%), Sennheiser (-50%) and much more!

Super offer for one of the best headphones around. Also from Sony, one of the other most popular headphones.

Super price for the Apple AirPods Pro latest version and HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i for less than 60 Euros. Very interesting discount also for the FreeBuds Pro, with almost half the price!

Less than 30 Euros for the beautiful ones House of Marley with integrated controls, foldable aluminum ear cups, eco-friendly design and excellent audio quality with 40mm dynamic drivers.

As regards the gaming headphones the discounts on these are very interesting Logitech G332 And Razer BlackShark V2 X. We are at the top of their segments, with wired solutions that offer very high audio quality and positional sound for competitive games, at prices that are now very affordable!

The Logitech G635 are a reference point for gamers: a solid and reliable wired solution. The Razer Nari Ultimate instead they are wireless and they too represent a point of reference for their category. More professional Sennheiser HD 599, now at half price with a discount of almost 90 euros.

Great deals on these Sony headphones!

If you want to spend even less, here is a selection of headphones at rock bottom prices!