These headphones with 30 hours of battery life sweep Amazon

Zach
Sound quality, 30 hours of autonomy and water resistance in these TOZO T6 that go down to 24.99 euros on Amazon.

TOZO headphones are a real hit in amazon. On this occasion we want to talk to you about the TOZO T6because they have sound quality, up to 30 hours of autonomy and water resistance. Its recommended sale price is 54.99 euros, but now you can buy them for only €24.99that is, you save more than you pay.

These TOZO T6 accumulate over 150,000 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. They are a good buy if you need wireless headphones, also because of their compact size. Also, if you have Amazon Prime, you will have them at home the next day. Then, We talk about the main features of very complete headphones that can be yours for just 24.99 euros.

Buy the TOZO T6 with a 55% discount

You save more than you pay: these headphones with 30 hours of battery life sweep Amazon

The TOZO T6 have a 55% discount on Amazon, take advantage of it.

The compact size is one of the strengths of these TOZO T6, as it allows fit well in the ear and are also comfortable even if we use them for a long period of time. It is especially important to highlight that these headphones have IPX8 protection, that is, withstand immersion in water to a depth of 1 meter for a maximum of 30 minutes. For this reason, they are a good choice for sports.

These headphones are also characterized by offering a good sound quality, with powerful bass, smooth mids and clear highs. The design of these headphones, both for the silicone pads and for the outside, manages to cover a good part of the shell of the ear, which entails a good passive noise cancellation.

Furthermore, when using Bluetooth 5.0, stable connection is ensured. You know, you can connect them to your mobile, tablet or computer without any problem. On the outside they equip touch controls, which will allow you to go to the next song to accept phone calls. By the way, you can keep these calls without any problem, because the TOZO T6 have integrated microphone.

Now is the time to talk about one of the best sections of these headphones, that of autonomy. And they are trained to reach the 6 hours of playback on a single charge, with the possibility of extending that duration until 30 hours using the charging case. By the way, in addition to cable, the case also supports wireless charging.

In short, the TOZO T6 offer a good relation between quality and price, and this is endorsed by the more than 150,000 users who have already bought them on Amazon. We remind you that at this time down to 24.99 eurosso do not wait to get them if you are looking for good cheap headphones.

