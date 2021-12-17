These high blood counts could break the mind and turn off neurons even in young people

Many prefer to postpone the time for blood tests because they are afraid of receiving bad news. And the fear increases especially when you are aware that your diet does not scrupulously follow the suggestions of nutritionists.

However, it is precisely food excesses that cause glucose and fat levels to rise dangerously. Keep in mind that you could find yourself with your brain poised between Alzheimer’s and memory lapses if your waist circumference exceeds this measurement. Indeed, the presence of visceral fat poses a serious threat to heart and mind health. And overweight in the long run generates conditions of malaise that emerge through easily recognizable symptoms. Despite the young age, one could in fact begin to experience forgetfulness and difficulty concentrating. And perhaps the brain that fails in this clock and money test that takes only a few minutes is plunging into dementia.

The questionnaires that evaluate mental and mnemonic abilities should also be accompanied by clinical investigations on a wider spectrum. From a simple blood sample it is possible to obtain useful information on the functionality of a series of organs. In particular, these high blood values ​​could break the mind and turn off neurons even in young people. A diet rich in fats and sugary drinks exposes you to the risk of developing more or less disabling chronic diseases. Consider that these are the blood glucose values ​​that reveal pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes. And equally harmful are high levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides even before middle age.

There are numerous studies that have investigated the relationship between high blood sugar levels and the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases. In particular, according to recent researches, Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes have several pathophysiological characteristics in common. The results of the surveys in fact confirm that diabetic patients develop cognitive alterations more frequently.

Indeed, people with diabetes would have a double risk of contracting Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia and other forms of dementia. There is also several scientific evidence suggesting an increased risk for women with diabetes of developing vascular dementia. However, further studies are awaited to ascertain that there is a causal link between dementia and diabetes. Certainly both one pathology and the other have a very heavy impact on the state of health of patients. According to estimates, it can be assumed that the incidence of dementia could even double by 2030.