These high-end Bose headphones are more than 100 euros off

I have always been fascinated by being able enjoy music, movies or calls with the best possible quality. And it is that one of the most spectacular and high-performance wireless headphones such as the Bose Headphones 700 lower their price to €289. This is a discount of 110 euros compared to its official price. We have reviewed the other stores alternatives and we see that in El Corte Inglés they cost 399 euros, in MediaMarkt 358 euros, in Fnac 349 euros and in Bose itself 359 euros.

They are very popular headphones because they accumulate over 24,000 reviews on Amazon. The great price we bring you today is for the black color version, but you can get the silver version for a little more, 302.99 euros. They are beautiful on the outside and powerful on the inside. They are accompanied by a travel case and all cables necessary.

Going from normal headphones to ones of this style is an idea totally successful. Having good Bluetooth headband headphones will leave you speechless when you listen to your favorite music and movies without disturbing anyone at home. Even to make calls of the highest quality and clarity as we do not usually do with the earpiece of our smartphone. Although they are wireless, we can use them with 3.5mm jack cableincluded in the box.

These Bose Headphones 700 feature adjustable first-class noise cancellation and customizable. To go by public transport, a plane trip or to be reading in a coffee shop quietly avoiding all the noise around you. And this is thanks to its 6 microphones that actively work to eliminate annoying sounds and achieve perfect calls with your interlocutor. It has 8 microphones in total, two share them between noise cancellation and voice pickup.

His right pad is tactile where you can adjust noise cancellation, pick up calls, or control the music volume at all times. What’s more, has Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri integratedand with them to be able to access your music, messages or relevant information such as the weather or the traffic on your route more quickly with your voice.

These Bose Headphones 700 are built with high-quality materials, like stainless steel headband, the ultra-soft foam pads or the non-stick coating on the drivers. Your battery will give us up to 20 hours of autonomywith 2.5 hours of full charge through its USB-C cable. It is capable of recharging energy quickly, so much so that 15 minutes connected to the current we will have 3.5 hours of use.

