these hilarious quotes from the Weasley brothers

In the saga Harry Potter, the Weasley family has many children. There’s Bill, the eldest, who works at Gringotts. Next comes Charlie, the dragon and Quidditch enthusiast. Percy the Prefect is followed by Fred and George, the funny twins. Finally, there remains Ron, the protagonist’s best friend, and Ginny, who will eventually marry the wizard with the scar. The fans have each their favorite Weasley, sure. For many, it’s Fred and George, who are unmistakably the clowns on duty. Besides, we can say that they have many hilarious lines! What if we come back to it?

The teasing of Percy

Fred and George Weasley love to annoy their big brother who is Head Boy at Hogwarts, then Head Boy. According to them, their brother is much too solemn and serious. So they try to cheer him up a bit! In Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stonethe two jokers declare: “Are you a prefect, Percy?” You should have told us, we didn’t know. » Then they continue, creating dynamic and hilarious dialogues: “Wait, I think he whispered a word about it to us once. – Maybe even twice. “Now that you remind me, I think he even talked to us about it for a whole minute. “And even during the whole summer, come to think of it…”

Their relationship with their mother, Molly

The twins particularly enjoy making their dearest mother a goat. They impersonate each other on a regular basis, and joke nonstop to get a reaction out of her. In first year, they even threaten to send him a Hogwarts toilet seat! And for Christmas, they wear the traditional knitted sweaters, just like Harry Potter and Ron Weasley. We all remember this cult line: “At least there’s no letter on yours,” George pointed out. She must think you don’t forget your name. But we are not stupid either, we know very well that our name is Gred and Forge. »

They are gamblers and have secrets

When Ron takes an interest in what his brothers are doing, they don’t hesitate to send him packing. For example, in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the twins bet money. They then plot to try to get it back, and their brother notices. Ron Weasley questions them, asking: “What is painful? » The twins respond curtly: “To have an idiot brother who gets involved in everything. » In the end, they won’t be able to get their winnings back, but Harry Potter will give them the money he earned by winning the Triwizard Tournament. With these Galleons, the twins will be able to open their shop pranks and tricks.

They try to de-dramatize certain situations

Their humor is also a weapon. Indeed, in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the school suspects Harry of attacking the students. Fred and George, to defuse the situation, decide to shout at all costs: “Make way for the heir of Slytherin!” Beware, very dangerous wizard! » It’s their way of showing the hero that this situation is ridiculous, and that they don’t think he’s guilty.

They are resourceful and very clever

The Weasley Brothers aren’t just funny. They are also very intelligent, and know how to use their knowledge outside the school setting. If their grades are not the best, they manage to make a fortune thanks to their inventions. They are also resourceful. When it comes to freeing Harry Potter from the Dursleys, they lock the door saying: “Wizards think it’s a waste of time to learn Muggle tricks,” Fred said, “but they have techniques worth knowing, even if they’re a bit slow.” » So, even if they come from a Pureblood family, they know how to exploit Muggle assets!

They are loyal and do not hesitate to defend their values

When Harry Potter spends his summers with the Dursleys, it’s no picnic. Indeed, his uncle and his aunt despise him, and his cousin has fun hitting him. These are not things that Fred and George Weasley like. The twins even have fun tricking the Muggle into dropping treats, knowing he’s starved from his diet. Sure, Dudley pounces on it… But these sweets were special! Fred defends himself against his mother’s accusations: “I didn’t give him anything at all,” Fred replied with a mischievous grin. I just dropped something… It’s his fault he ate it, I never told him to. » And George concludes: “We did it because he’s a big stupid brute. Isn’t it, Harry? » A great example of loyalty!

They don’t miss a chance to tease Ron

Sibling relationships are unique. The twins sometimes feel compelled to be role models for their younger brother, Ron, and sister, Ginny. Besides, they don’t hesitate to tease Ron. In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, they even predict that the youngest Weasley boy will become a prefect. Without really believing it, they say: “Ron, you’re starting to sound like your older brother. Keep it up and you’ll be a prefect. » A little nod to their ambition never to win the badge! And when Ron becomes prefect in the fifth installment, they are shocked. They say : “Yeah, you caused too much trouble, buddy.” Finally, there is at least one of you who knows where his priorities are. » Indeed, Harry did not win the badge of Prefect!

The grades aren’t there… but that doesn’t bother them!

The Weasley twins have no ambition to get good grades at Hogwarts. They prefer action, and will subsequently prove that they do not need a diploma to succeed in life. When the trio discuss possible OWL exam scores, the twins participate. George talks about the second best grade: “E for “exceptional effort”. Besides, I always thought that Fred and I should have had an E in every subject because just showing up for the exams was in itself an exceptional effort.” In any case, we can say that their presence in the saga Harry Potter is exceptional!