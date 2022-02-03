These holiday resorts give away homes for 5,000 euros, and you can buy them as a group with friends

Who among us has never dreamed of having a second home, perhaps by the sea, in the mountains or in one of those small enchanted Italian towns full of history? Of course we have all dreamed of it. And it is normal, because even those who are not Italian dream of such a house in our country.

The kilometers of coastline, islands, cliffs and dream headlands are famous all over the world. And being able to enjoy it for several months a year, as someone who owns a house even outside the city does, is a luxury and a privilege that is no small feat.

The problem with these houses is often their cost. There is a whole real estate market on second and third homes, because then, every summer and every winter, the high season arrives and rents start to pay off. Yet there are also very cheap houses in holiday villages – and beautiful ones.

Stuart McCallGetty Images

The most striking example are the dozens of houses at bargain prices for sale in regions such as Abruzzo. There are many, and they cost less than 5 thousand euros. Sometimes these are judicial auctions, so it is possible that, in the presence of other competitors, the offer goes up. But these are starting points that speak for themselves: the price will remain very low.

To find one (in Abruzzo, as in the example above) the procedure is very simple. On the Idealista.it website, for example, there are a lot of houses between 2500 and 5 thousand euros.

Buying one of these houses is a bargain. And that it is is evident: with the cost of a handful of rents in the city, which end up in oblivion in no time at all, you get a house in a wonderful part of Italy.

Moreover, Abruzzo is not the only region with houses at such low prices. There are many others. True, sometimes it needs a few touches of paint and a minimum of refurbishment. But it’s worth it.

