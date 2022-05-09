Entertainment

These images generated by an AI show the protagonists of Harry Potter as you have never seen them

Photo of James James29 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Share

The software he uses is capable of forming portraits using the descriptions that appear in the books.

Photo editing tools that use AI are becoming more complex. There are different pieces of software capable of replicating impossible objects through a brief description, which makes many graphic designers cringe. A very interesting tool is Artbreeder, a program AI controlled that allows generating a robot portrait based on a series of descriptions.

Reddit user u/lettuceown and devoted Harry Potter fan has used this tool to create a gallery of portraits featuring the protagonists of the saga just as JK Rowling had imagined them. The fan entered all the physical descriptions that she found in the books and poured them into the show. With this information, the integrated AI began to design a portrait using all the descriptive attributes that were provided. The result speaks for itself.

AI generated Malfoy

We can see that, in essence, the portraits of the characters bear great similarities to the actors who play them. However, these virtually generated images stand out very important features in books but that in the movies the casting did not decide to adapt. Ron Weasley is described in the books as a lanky, red-haired boy with a face full of freckles.

From this description, Ruper Grint (the actor who plays him) only meets the “redhead” part; the actor has more wingspan and no freckles. Hermione’s case is also quite curious, since in the book Not many details of his physical appearance are given, even if it seems unbelievable. The generated image is striking because it closely resembles the image offered by Emma Watson in the first films.

Artbreeder’s AI is able to integrate all the physical features into a surprisingly photorealistic image. If you are a fan of the Harry Potter books, perhaps this new version of the protagonists fits better with what you had imagined. This technology is also being used within the police forces of many cities in the world. Being able to generate an image through simple prompts is extremely useful, but the system needs to be refined before it becomes the standard.

Related topics: Technology

Share

Source link

Photo of James James29 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Related Articles

Daniella Chávez dresses pretty cowgirl and impresses the networks

2 mins ago

Tai Chi and crush on the set: who is Tiffany Chen, the woman who accompanies Robert De Niro on his way through Argentina

4 mins ago

Kim Kardashian celebrates Mother’s Day with Kris Jenner and Mary Jo!

6 mins ago

Doctor Strange 2 reveals that there was another way to defeat Thanos… albeit at a much higher cost

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button