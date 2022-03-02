These impressive Xiaomi earphones drop to half their price

For just over 15 euros you can enjoy good sound and autonomy.

If you were looking for good bluetooth headphones for a very low price, you have come to the right place. The Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Lite fall to the 17 euros in an epic deal. Its official price is 29.99 euros, so we are talking about a drop to almost half its value. Xiaomi knows that its public is the one that buys cheap mobiles and accessories for very little price and these Redmi Buds 3 Lite are a joy.

And we’re not talking about cheap headphones that sound bad or have lousy durability. This Redmi Buds 3 Lite is one of the best headphones that Xiaomi has today, both for its price and for its features and connectivity. If you want to check it out for yourself, they only cost 17 euros, with shipping from Spain and all European guarantees. As a guideline, Amazon today costs 25 euros.

Buy some Redmi Buds 3 Lite for 17 euros

These headphones from in-ear typewhich fit perfectly to your ear (mainly thanks to the 3 sets of tips that come in the box), have Bluetooth 5.2 low energy and low latency connectivitywhich will greatly improve the response between the sound-emitting device and the headphones themselves.

Its battery, which is an aspect to be taken into account in this type of gadget, ensures a duration of about 18 total hours adding the charging case. With a single charge the headphones will last up to 5 hours of use uninterrupted. Loading will be done through USB-C port of the case.

The clarity of sound they offer is exceptional. Inside we have some 6mm dynamic drivers, which guarantees a uniform sound quality and enlivens each note of each musical theme that we reproduce in them. It has an integrated sound cancellation outside for calls. His anti-interference technology will improve clarity with which you listen to your interlocutor at all times, regardless of the noise around you.

Both earphones are touch, and on its surface you can use gestures as simple as sliding or tapping several times to answer calls, skip songs, end calls, play songs, or exit low latency mode. Its resistance to water and dust with IP54 certified make them better against splashes and sweat, so you can take them to running, walking or hiking in the mountains.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!