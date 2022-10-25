These incredible movies offered by Amazon Prime will leave you thinking

The cinema is a great window to transmit the experiences of human beings, that is why it is known as the seventh art, because through the filmsOften times, creators make truly moving pieces that not only appeal to our humanity but also leave us pondering.

In an age where everything is dominated by streaming platforms, there is a wide gallery of tapes with a beautiful and deep story. For its part, Amazon Prime Video It is one of the best options with great proposals, very diverse such as The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but you can also find some jewels, in the style of the Tree of Life, The power of the dog or Wells of ambition , which you can take advantage of this weekend to look at:

Short Term 12

This touching film demonstrates the talent of Brie Larson Y Lakeith Stanfield takes us into the following story: “A supervisor at a home for at-risk teens bonds with a new resident while facing her own personal crisis.”

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, currently known for directing Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This drama also features actors like Rami Malek, Kaitlyn Dever, Stephanie Beatriz and John Gallagher Jr..

Adult World

It was in this film where Evan Peters and Emma Roberts met, were a couple, then each went their own way. This comedy-drama that premiered in 2013 has the synopsis: “An aspiring poet takes a job as a clerk in an adult bookstore and tries to make her dismissive literary idol her protégé.”

Adult World is directed by Scott Coffey and features John Cusack in the title role. The film explores an interesting story about dreams and the merits to achieve them, even though things don’t go as planned.