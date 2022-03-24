These Influential Female Filmmakers Are Here To Disrupt An Industry Dominated By Men

ads

From aerospace engineering to architecture to finance, it’s still a man’s world. Despite the giant strides towards gender equality that the Western world has made in recent decades, many attractive and lucrative industries are still dominated by men to this day. The world of cinema is one of them. According to Women and Hollywood, of the 51 highest-grossing films of 2021, which included 55 directors, only 12.7 percent of the directors were women. And only three of them were women of color.

Clearly, we have a long way to go when it comes to behind-the-camera representation (god knows, on-camera representation takes a lot of work, too), and these filmmakers are some of the inspiring faces of change. From the beginning of the film industry to the present day, these directors have cemented their place in Hollywood history.

Claire DenisSource: Getty Images

The French author and César Award nominee is known for her fearless slow-burn art-house films that tackle heavy topics like race, immigration, violence, and existentialism. She often achieves this through surreal, carnal imagery and much silence, which tends to weigh on the audience in a penetrating way.

With significant films like 1988’s Chocolat, 1999’s Beau Travail, 2001’s Trouble Every Day and, more recently, 2018’s High Life, starring the increasingly impressive Robert Pattinson (Good Time), Claire Denis’ work is equally impactful. and beautiful.

“Cinema must be human and form part of people’s lives; it should focus on ordinary existences in sometimes extraordinary situations and places. That’s what really drives me,” she once told The Guardian.

Ava DuVernay Source: Getty Images

Contemporary American filmmaker Ava DuVernay has something to say. His impressive portfolio features projects like 2014’s Selma, 2016’s 13th, and the 2019 Netflix limited series When They See Us, all of which focus on American history and politics, as well as the black experience in America. United States.

As detailed by the National Museum of Women’s History, the historical director became “the first African-American woman to win the Best Director award at the Sundance Film Festival, be nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Director, direct a film nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture, and directing a film with a budget of over $100 million.” Ava’s powerful and pioneering efforts have made her the highest-grossing black director in US box office history.

Ida Lupino Source: Getty Images

If you think getting your stiletto heel (or Dr. Martens boot) in the door of Hollywood as a female filmmaker today is difficult, writer-director-actress Ida Lupino beat the odds in the ’50s and ’60s. Initially a standout Emmy-nominated actress known for her work in film noirs such as 1941’s High Sierra and 1956’s While the City Sleeps, London-born Ida was keen to bring her own stories and visions to the big screen. Her films were daring, often confronting the darkness hidden in the depths of American society.

As detailed in Therese Grisham and Julie Grossman’s book Ida Lupino, Director: Her Art and Resilience in Times of Transition, Ida’s work effortlessly handled heavy topics such as “rape, polio, single motherhood, bigamy, exploitative sports.” and serial killings. Some of the best movies she directed include 1950’s Outrage, 1953’s The Hitch-Hiker, and 1953’s The Bigamist.

Greta Gerwig Source: Getty Images

Whether it’s her love of quirky independent filmmaking or her ability to bring sticky situations to life, Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig has already cemented her place in Hollywood as a directing legend with just three movies under her belt. Before writing and directing the 2017 Oscar-nominated comedy-drama Lady Bird directed by Saoirse Ronan, the Sacramento-born filmmaker was known for acting in the beloved 2012 New York-set independent film Frances Ha, which she co-wrote with the Director Noah Baumbach.

She also appeared in the witty 2009 slasher flick The House of the Devil, which acts as a love letter to 1980s horror, and 2016’s 20th Century Women. Nothing about Greta Gerwig’s taste screams “blockbuster.” », and that’s why we knew he’d handle his 2019 remake of Little Women with proper care. She is currently working on directing and co-writing Barbie, a live-action movie starring Ryan Gosling (La La Land) as Ken and Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) as Mattel’s doll of the same name.

Alice Guy-Blaché Source: Apeda Studio New York – Solax Collection / Wikimedia Commons

Ladies, it’s time we showed our respect for the director of OG. Born in France around 1873, directorial pioneer Alice Guy-Blaché is recognized as “the world’s first female filmmaker” as she began making films in the US long before women had the right to vote. . Alice’s love for the film industry, in which she began working as a secretary to a motion picture camera inventor, was stronger than the glass ceiling she had above her. She even considered the cinema her “Prince Charming”.

In 1896, Alice made her first film, titled La Fée aux Choux, also known as The Cabbage Fairy. Lasting one minute, the short pantomime was just the beginning. According to The New York Times, Alice Guy-Blaché founded her own film company, called the Solax Company, and made a whopping 1,000 movies in her lifetime, many of them charming shorts. Two-hour shows just weren’t typical back then.

Chloe Zhao Source: Getty Images

Born in China, Chloé Zhao is a pioneering powerhouse in modern directing, writing, and editing. In 2021, Ella Chloé became the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Director, which she won for her 2020 Frances McDormand-directed drama Nomadland. Based on Jessica Bruder’s 2017 nonfiction book of the same name, Nomadland, a story about a woman who traverses the American West in a pickup truck after losing everything, also won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Chloé Zhao is also known for directing 2015’s Songs My Brothers Taught Me and 2017’s The Rider.

“For Asian filmmakers, for all filmmakers, we have to stay true to who we are, and we have to tell the stories that we feel connected to,” Chloé said in her post-award interview. “We shouldn’t feel like there’s only a certain kind of story we have to tell. It’s a way of connecting with other people.”

