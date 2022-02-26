These limited edition headphones have been created for fans of beer

This new collection of exclusive headphones resulting from the collaboration between Skullcandy and Budweiser is made up of four models: the Crusher Evo, the Sesh Evo, the Indy Evo and the Dime.

One of the accessories for the smartphone that has become more popular in recent times are wireless headphones, since they allow us to enjoy our favorite music and podcasts while doing other tasks like cleaning the house or walking.

Today, we can find a wide variety of bluetooth headset models on the market. of different prices and with different designsbut if you are a fan of Budweiser beer, you will surely love these limited edition headphones born from the collaboration between Skullcandy and the aforementioned beer brandalthough unfortunately they are only available for purchase in the United States through the official Skullcandy store.

This is the new collection of Skullcandy and Budweiser headphones

The American brand of headphones Skullcandy has just launched on the market in its native country a collection of exclusive headphones made in collaboration with the beer brand Budweiser, which have striking red and black colors and with the classic Skullcandy logo personalized with the Budweiser crown.

This limited edition headphone collection is made up of four models: the Crusher Evo, the Sesh Evo, the Indy Evo and the Dime.

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo’s are the only headband headphones of this exclusive new collection and allow you to personalize the audio thanks to adjustable sensory basses and a series of other parameters that you can configure from the Skullcandy app. The Crusher Evo offer you up to 40 hours of continuous playback and they have a fast charging system that with 10 minutes of charging provides you up to 4 hours of playback. The Skullcandy Crusher Evo is priced at $209.99, about 185 euros to change.

For its part, the Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds are small in-ear headphones that have IP55 certification for resistance to water, sweat and dust and that offer you an autonomy of 19 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and an additional 5 hours with its charging box. The price of the Skullcandy Sesh Evo is $59.99, about 53 euros to change.

The third member of this exclusive collection of Skullcandy and Budweiser headphones are the Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds, in-ear bluetooth headphones that have very similar characteristics to those of the previous model, such as IP55 certification for resistance to water, dust and sweat. The main differences between these headphones and the Sesh Evo are that the Indy Evo have a touch panel to control music playback and that their autonomy grows to 30 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. The Skullcandy Indy Evo is priced at $79.99, about 71 euros to change.

Finally, the cheapest model of the four that make up this limited edition are the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds, totally wireless headphones that have IPX4 protection, with up to 12 hours of battery life and a charging case with snap-on lid, integrated lanyard and micro USB connection. The Skullcandy Dime is priced at $34.99, about 31 euros to change.

