These men went against the dictates of fashion and brilliantly wore dresses, skirts and kilts

In 2022, do men have the right to dress as they want? Dresses, skirts or even kilts, some celebrities are trying to break the dictates of codes related to men’s fashion.

They are famous singers, actors, presenters or fashion designers and they do not hesitate to put a little originality in their wardrobe. On a daily basis, on the red carpet, in concert, during an award ceremony or otherwise, certain celebrities such as Vin Diesel, Jared Leto, Ewan McGregor or Kanye West have dared to wear dresses, skirts or even kilts.

For simple pleasure or to assert themselves, these men are not afraid of insults, which they face, and mockery. In a tweet published in 2010 on his account, actor and singer Jared Leto (recently starring in the film Morbius and House of Gucci) stated: Real men wear skirts “.

For his part, Jaden Smith, Will’s son, spoke of his desire to see men wear standardized dresses in the future: ” In 5 years, when a child goes to school in a skirt, he won’t be beaten up and the children won’t get mad at him. It just doesn’t matter. I take the brunt of it so that later my children and future generations of children all think that certain things are normal and not expected in my day. “, he explained in the columns of the site Nylonin 2016.

A tribute to Scotland for some

While some male celebrities take on this side that is still underrepresented in men, others embrace it for the cultural side of clothing. This is the case of actors Ewan McGregor and Gerard Butler who wear the kilt wonderfully. As good Scots, the two actors also show their belonging to their roots.

For their part, P. Diddy, Vin Diesel and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks, Desperate Housewives) opted for the kilt to pay tribute to their host country during a concert and a ceremony for the first two. While the third was invited as part of a parade… celebrating traditional Scottish dress, in New York in 2005.

To pay homage to their roots, to a country organizing events or quite simply for the pleasure and the envy, the male celebrities are a handful to have exposed themselves in dresses, skirts or kilts.

Jared Leto

Vin Diesel

Billy Porter

Jeden Smith

Kyle MacLachlan

Marc Jacobs

Brandon Wilson

2Chainz

Ewan McGregor

Jonathan Van Ness

Keiynan Lonsdale

P. Diddy

Kanye West

Gerard Butler

