these messages he would have sent to a model

After twelve years of love, the story between Gérard Piqué and Shakira is over. Accused of having cheated on the singer, the footballer now sees model Suzy Cortez speak about the sportsman.

This is news that no one expected. It was via a press release that the end of the love story between Gérard Piqué and Shakira was announced. After twelve years together and the birth of two children, the parents of Milan and Sasha decided to part.

According to rumors, Gérard Pique would have failed. Some rumors even said that he had a relationship with the mother of his colleague, Pablo Gavi. This was quickly denied.

It’s on the show mamarazzi that journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez claimed that Shakira herself would have caught Gérard Pique cheating on her with a young blonde woman barely 20 years old.

Suzy Cortez breaks the silence

Suzy Cortez is a very popular model on the web. The young woman who displays her maddening curves to her community on instagramspoke following the break between Gérard Piqué and Shakira.

She decided to swing the content of the messages she would have received from Gérard Piqué.

Stung? It was he who sent me messages (…). The only Barcelona players who never sent me anything were Messi and Coutinho. They are great husbands and they respect their wives very much. Shakira didn’t deserve this. Pique always asked me how big my butt was and said he was jealous of my tributes and messages for Messi.

The one who is nicknamed Miss BumBum, or Miss Popotin, saw her remarks relayed by Marca. This did not fail to react to Internet users who do not understand how Gérard Piqué could deceive Shakira.

Gérard Piqué a big child?

Journalist Roberto Antolin Garcia made some revelations about the former couple for TVAmerica.

The truth is that Shakira is Pique’s mom. He relies on her while she has a career. It’s not the first deception but being caught in the act means that I don’t think Shakira will forgive him.

What do you think ?