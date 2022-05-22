“These microaggressions happen”: Viola Davis recalled when a director called her by the name of her employee

UNITED STATES-. On Thursday, May 19, during the discussion of Women in Motion from Variety and Kering in it Cannes Film Festival 2022, Viola Davis he recalled an example of a racist microaggression he dealt with previously. The actress revealed that a director, whom she had known for a decade, called her the wrong name by mistake, and later found out that it was the name of her maid.

“I had a manager do that to me…and I found out it’s because it’s the name of his maid,” she said. Davis, who preferred not to reveal the name of the director who called her by another name despite knowing her 10 years ago. “Maybe she was in her 30s at the time, so it was a while ago. But what you have to realize is that these microaggressions happen all the time.”

Davis pointed out that Hollywood it tends to limit black women to certain stories. “If I wanted to be a mother whose family lives in a low-income neighborhood and my son was a gang member who was killed in a drive-by shooting, I could do it. If I were a woman looking to recreate herself by flying to Nice and sleeping with five men at the age of 56, looking like me, I’m going to have a hard time.”

Viola Davis said that she is rejected in projects because of her race

“Let’s be honest. If he had the same features as me and was five shades lighter, it would be a little different. And if he had blonde hair, blue eyes, and even a wide nose, he would be even a little different than he is now. We could talk about colorism. We could talk about race. It makes me angry and has broken my heart, on a number of projects, which I will not name.” Davis.

In an interview with New York Times, Davis expressed her regret for playing a maid in Help, for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress. “I felt that the voices of the maids were not heard. If you make a movie where the whole premise is knowing what it feels like to work for white people and raise kids in 1963, I want to hear how you feel. I never heard that over the course of the movie,” she claimed.