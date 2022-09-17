These Movie Stars Have Seen UFOs: Kurt Russell’s Amazing Experience

The latest video from the show “Tales From The Click” is dedicated to stars who have seen UFOs. Whether or not you believe in an extraterrestrial life form, the episode is damn exciting: a must see!

Tales From The Click

Tales From The Click strikes again! The YouTube channel launched in 2015 by Jean-Baptiste Toussaint published its last broadcast on September 14, 2022, an issue that looks at the UFO question, analyzed by certain movie stars who would have witnessed the existence of a form of extraterrestrial life…

If Tom Cruise, Halle Berry, Dan Aykroyd, Jennifer Lawrence, Alain Delon or Keanu Reeves are cited among these celebrities who have spoken about the subject openly, the video focuses mainly on the stories and testimonies, with key images, of Fran Drescher (A Nanny from Hell), Miley Cyrus, singer Kesha, January Jones (Mad Men), Russell Crowe (with photographic “proof” please), but also Elvis Presley (a thrilling story told by his former bodyguard), David Bowie, Shaquille O’Neal, or even Will and Jaden Smith (who report mysterious remarks by Barack Obama in person).

But the most mind-blowing story of all – and the one that would hold the most water – is that of Kurt Russell. Indeed, on the set of Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show, the actor recounts that he was piloting a plane in the sky of Phoenix in 1997, accompanied by his son, when they both saw 6 lights floating in the air, lined up in a V shape. The actor is then not far from the airport where he must land and contacts the control tower to find out if he can land without any problem despite these lights. The control tower doesn’t know what he’s talking about…

Kurt Russell finally lands, drops off his son and goes back to where he came from: from that moment he does not think about those lights again for several years… Until the day he surprises his wife, Goldie Hawn, in the train to watch a UFO documentary that recounts this exact phenomenon.

It turns out that 20,000 people that night, including policemen and even a governor, reported what they saw to the police and wondered what those floating lights were that were visible for 3 hours (between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.) over the city of Phoenix and the Sonoran Desert, Arizona, on March 13, 1997. Appropriately called “The Lights of Phoenix”, it is to this day the UFO phenomenon the most observed in history.

Another strange point: Kurt Russell and his son had not thought about this event until today, to believe that they had forgotten… This story, accompanied by those of the other celebrities mentioned above, all illustrated with video clips to don’t miss it, leave room for doubt and are to be discovered in the program below, which we strongly recommend you watch: it is fascinating, that we must admit!

The episode finally ends with a possibility: that of an extraterrestrial life form somewhere in our vast universe. We can only ask ourselves the question, the mystery remains intact.