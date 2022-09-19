These movies inspired by student life that remind us of our best years

A new year at university or high school is often accompanied by a mixed feeling. On the one hand, you find your friends, parties…! But on the other hand, this moment also signals the end of the holidays, the return to long hours of lessons, syllabi and exams! Student life has inspired many storylines in Hollywood. Discover four essential films on student life.

Legally Blonde

Of : Robert Luketic

With : Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair

Elle Woods is not content to be a real blonde with a bright smile and a fabulous look. A gifted student, she brilliantly chairs a student association at Los Angeles high school and has all the assets to succeed in life. Her heart belongs entirely to her boyfriend, Warner, the cutest boy in school. Unfortunately, the political ambitions of her fiancé – a seat as a senator before his thirties – do not sit well with a blonde companion (that is to say, fatally scatterbrained, narcissistic and stupid). This is how one sad evening, She sees herself dumped by the man of her life. Despite this sudden and unexpected break, she is determined to prove her abilities and enrolls in law at Harvard to conquer the most prestigious American university.

<br />



A Wonderful History of Time

Biography, Drama

Of : James Marsh

With : Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Emily Watson

1963, in England, Stephen (played by Eddie Redmayne, LES MISÉRABLES), a brilliant Cosmology student at the University of Cambridge, intends to give a simple and effective answer to the mystery of the creation of the universe. New horizons open up when he falls in love with an art student, Jane Wilde (Félicity Jones, THE INVISIBLE WOMAN). But the young man, then in the prime of his life, comes up against an implacable diagnosis: a neuromuscular dystrophy better known as Charcot’s disease will attack his limbs, his motor skills, and his speech, and will end up by killing him within two years. Thanks to the unwavering love, courage and determination of Jane, whom he marries against all odds, they both begin a new fight in order to postpone the inevitable. Jane encourages him to complete his doctorate, and as they begin a family life, Stephen, a doctorate in his pocket, will tackle research on what is most precious to him: time. As his body decays, his brain pushes back the furthest frontiers of physics. Together, they will revolutionize the world of medicine and science, to go beyond what they could have imagined: the twenty-first century.

Good Will Hunting

Drama

Of : Gus Van Sant

With : Matt Damon, Robin Williams, Ben Affleck

Will Hunting is a true genius but also a rebel with unpredictable impulses. He was born in the popular district of South Boston and stopped his studies very early, refusing the brilliant future that his intelligence could give him. He now lives surrounded by a group of friends and spends his time in bars looking for a fight and committing a few petty crimes that may well send him to prison. It was then that his prodigious gifts in mathematics attracted the attention of Professor Lambeau, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The social network

Drama

Of : David Fincher

With : Jesse Eisenberg, Rashida Jones, Justin Timberlake…

One fall night in 2003, Mark Zuckerberg, a Harvard undergraduate student and computer programming whiz, sits down at his computer and begins frantically working on a new idea. In a profusion of blogging and programming, what begins in his dorm room quickly becomes a global social network and a communication revolution.

After just six years and 500 million friends later, Mark Zuckerberg is the youngest billionaire in history… but for this entrepreneur, success brings with it both personal and legal complications.