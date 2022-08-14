These music stars threw themselves into acting and succeeded – Spoiler Time

It is not new: many singers have made their way to the small and big screens. Indeed, it is known that there are some who are not only dedicated to music, but have also forged a career in the world of audiovisual entertainment, having the fortune to be favorites, in some cases, of the public. But, who were and are those lucky ones? In this article I make a recount of those singers who have participated in movies or series and have succeeded.

1 Gene Simmons

The bassist and “demon” founder of the group KISS He has participated in films and series, such as It’s never too soon to die, Wanted Dead Or Alive, Kiss Meets The Phantom Of The Parkin various chapters of NCIS and of course in his own show: Gene Simmons Family Jewels.

two Lady Gaga

She is without a doubt one of the most acclaimed artists for her vocal level, style and the way she interprets her songs. However, she has also started an acting career, participating in films such as A star Is Born, The House of Gucci and some cameos in Machete Kills either Sin City A Dame To Kill For.

3 Jennifer Lopez

It is possibly the most mentioned as far as singers are concerned within the cinema since, as is well known, he rose to acting fame for playing Selena in her biopic shortly after the singer lost her life. She landed other roles in: Anaconda, Maid In Manhattan, Never more, Boss By Accident, Wall Street Scammers, Marry meetc.

4 hailee steinfeld

She is one of the public’s favorite singers and actresses due to her charisma, good voice and acting talent, even being nominated and winning some awards. Hailee participated in films like My life at 17, True Grit, Romeo and Juliet, Ender’s Game, Bumblebee and in the series Dickinson, Hawk Eye, Summer Campetc.

5 Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi he is one of the most important referents of soft metal music of the 80s; he has also had participation in the world of cinema with projects in which he has had a leading role or some cameos such as I’ll be there for you, Vampires: The Dead, A successful man, New Year Y Chain of favours.

6 Selena Gomez

It is well known that the actors and actresses that emerge thanks to projects of Disney they usually have acting and singing experience. Selena Gomez it’s an example. Although she had a very small girl first participation in Sesame Streetwe have seen it in a lot of movies like Wizards of Weaverly Plce(also series), Princess by accident, Ramona and Beezus, Princess Protection Program, Without scape, spring breakers, a bad behavior, A Rainy Day in New Yorketc.

74700, ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – Tuesday March 13, 2012. Actresses Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine film a drinking scene for their new movie ‘Spring Breakers’ in Florida. The actresses play four college girls who land in jail after robbing a restaurant in order to fund their spring break vacation find themselves danced out by a drug and arms dealer who wants them to do some dirty work in the film. Photograph: Thibault Monnier/ Jeff Steinberg, © PacificCoastNews.com **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES**ÊLOS ANGELES OFFICE:1 310 822 0419ÊÊLONDON OFFICE: +44 208 090

7 Ariana Grande

the series of victorius would launch to fame Arianalater having another installment as the protagonist accompanied by Jenneth McCurdy call Sam and Cat.

8 avril lavigne

The Canadian has been an emblem of music since she released her first album. That helped so that she was called to participate in television projects such as Sabrina The Teenage Witch, The Wells Case, Fast Food Nationamong others.

9 Frank Sinatra

La Voz had an extensive career in cinema, having in his curriculum titles such as The Lady In Cement, The Von Ryan Express, When Blood Boils, One Day In New York, Them and Themthe more movies.

10 Elvis Presley

“El Rey” managed to conquer the public thanks to its unique style, this being a motivator to take it to the world of cinema. Elvis has in his film career deliveries like Love Me Tender, The Rock From Jail, The Neighborhood Against Me, Speedway, Frankie and Johnny, Viva Las Vegas and more.

eleven whitney houston

The singer managed to rise to fame for her vocal talent, and her artistic talent led her to record a movie accompanied by a movie icon like Kevin Costner, The bodyguardhaving such positive comments that it is considered a classic film.

12 S CLUB 7

The members of this group were a total success when they became known, with very varied themes that caught the young people at the end of the nineties and the beginning of the 2000. The singers, in addition to the group, simultaneously launched their television series with the same name.

(credits to whom appropriate)

13 Olivia Newton-John

The singer who, in addition to great musical successes, obtained one more in the cinema with the film Vaselinedelivery in the would share credits with John Travolta.

14 Jared Leto

The Academy Award-winning actor is also known for being part of one of the most famous musical groups: Thirty Seconds To Mars. Many know him from movies like Dallas Buyers Club, The House of Gucci, suicide squad, Morbius, nexus dawnamong other deliveries.

fifteen Barbra Streisand

She is undoubtedly one of the most important singers of all time, but her star status also exists on the big screen, with projects such as hi dolly, The Fockers, A star Is Born (1976), An unusual lady, Funny Girlamong other deliveries.

16 Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus

Families are also part of the artistic field. It is well known that Billy Ray Cyrus He started his music career in 1980 and later it would arrive with more force to the scenarios with other groups. Music came to his daughter Mileywho began her acting career by debuting in the series Hannah Montana in which he participated with his father, later having a fixed musical career.

17 madonna