These must-have hair styles for fall/winter!

Fall/Winter 2022-2023 promises to be sparkling in terms of haircuts. Here are trendy hairstyles that will surely break through!

Are you starting to feel the desperate need to change your cut for a new season? So why not adopt one of these trendy fall/winter 2022-2023 hairstyles that will soon be ubiquitous?

Each season gives you the opportunity to update your look a little. And these runway-fresh styles will have everyone around you doing a double take…and maybe asking for an autograph. Who knows ?

Trendy hairstyle: try the boyish this summer!

Many designers have seemed to gravitate towards the look of simple, easy-to-manage hair. This is how braided ponytails, sleek chignons, and soft, flowing waves came to be. However, they are still a trendy hairstyle that provides an easy backdrop. Above all to present the latest collections !

Of course, other designers have sought to make a statement in their collections. The same goes for the hair presented on the catwalk. Quite rare, the main look that was often used to create an extra shock factor was the bob-long style. This popular trendy hairstyle for fall is a cut you will love or hate.

What is good about the bob haircut is thatthere is a style for everyone. Whether long, short or semi-long! In short, also whatever your style or the shape of your face, there is a trendy bob hairstyle that suits you. For those who like to wink aesthetically, boyish is the latest style that’s emerging as a key trend to try this summer. But also for the seasons to come!

the boyish square is usually a bit shorter than the average bob (even the small one) and has a masculine side to it. It can be a hint of curtains, that 90s boy band classic. Or it can be a tousled texture, a parting or a strategically placed parting. This trendy hairstyle 2022/2023 often features a shaved or very short back.

What about coloring?

Forget the cliché that dyeing your hair blonde is synonymous with ” flash“. On the other hand, those who dye themselves brown are considered an emotional breakdown. To some extent, that may be true. But, Billie Eilish and Hailey Bieber both opted for darker tones earlier this year. Is it then the most essential dye for a trendy summer hairstyle?

Fashion hair colors were safer this season. The pastel tones which have been so popular in recent seasons are used more subtly for fall and winter. To give a glamorous touch to your trendy hairstyle, remember to bet on the right colors! This is a very important point!

The long curly square is also a trendy hairstyle for the coming season. A curly lob can take different cuts to adapt to all face shapes. If you have an elongated face shape, a voluminous round lob will suit you best. Basically, it’s to add subtle dimension, giving the illusion of even more volume. Thus, your look will be consistent!

With its defined curls, the notched square can distinguish you from other women. The streaks of green hue on your long dark layered hair will give your look a touch of originality. Also, you can create a patterned undercut to create a more natural take on this on-trend cut.

Trendy hairstyle: natural wavy curls!

Versatile and spectacular, the trendy wavy hairstyle is most wanted haircut by women. This is usually due to its appearance. This type of hair style brings a lot of movement, balance and strength to any hair line. Yes, it is super versatile!

This trendy hairstyle can be effectively combined with various styles to achieve various effects. Additionally, there may be random waves that are styled using heated styling products. For this purpose, there are hair straighteners that can be used.