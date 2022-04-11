These Netflix plots take place in work environments

The proposal for this April 11 on Netflix series and movies focuses on stories that take place in the office and believe me, you will feel identified with at least one of them.

And it is that the office is one of the most stressful places that exist. There we all deal with that burden in a different way.

Some of the characters in this type of plot feel pressures linked to their job performance that end up intermingling with their personal ones. However, others choose to wear everything in a lighter way and even with humor.

Here are some shows and movies for you to reflect on your workplace, does it suit you or is it time for a change?

“I am Betty the Ugly one”

An iconic telenovela in every aspect that stood out from the rest at the time of its premiere in 1999, many have tried to match this jewel of television that broke various audience records worldwide and kept an entire generation hooked at the time of its broadcast.

If you didn’t get to see it all, you caught it early or you definitely didn’t see it, the streaming giant, Netflix, is with you in this one, as it has all the episodes of the famous Colombian drama.

“Yo soy Betty, la fea” focuses on the life of Beatriz Pinzón, an accountant with a high IQ whose abilities end up being limited by her physical appearance. The protagonist faces daily mistreatment and social pressure from her co-workers when she gets a job at a company called “Ecomoda”, related to the fashion industry.

However, with a lot of effort, he will be able to overcome adversity and ascend to the highest position in the place.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

This series is a very entertaining police comedy, which would also kill anyone with its daring jokes and spicy characters that are not ordinary thanks to their occurrences.

The characters of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” make the experience of going to the office every day feel like a walk. In addition, this fiction humorously emphasizes those strange habits that the colleague at the next desk has and with which one often has to deal.

The protagonist of the story is Jake Peralta, a young police officer who despite being a professional, is also an unbearable and immature prankster whose energy seems eternal, something that especially anguishes one of his companions, amy santiagoand greatly irritates his boss, Police Captain Raymond Holt.

The series available on Netflix consists of eight seasons and its cast is made up of Andy Sanberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, among others.

“Grey’s Anatomy”

The timeless medical drama that many audience members like, “Grey’s Anatomy” will always be an option if you like drama, white coats, and sexy doctors. In addition, despite being a fiction, its episodes are related to medicine and scientific advances that could contribute to its advancement.

Also, if something is true, it is that as in a real hospital, the characters in the series, whose protagonist is Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), always have their hands full. During the different seasons they must put aside their personal soap operas to deal with those of their patients.

Likewise, those who decide to embark on this 18-season series should not become so attached to their characters, since more than one will lose their lives in that whirlwind of emotions that is “Grey’s Anatomy.”

“Suits”

A genius dropout ends up landing a promising position at a prestigious law firm after being the only one to impress a successful corporate lawyer on a day where he had to interview various applicants.

However, it seems that despite not having a university degree, his love of reading of all kinds and equally, his street smarts will make him attractive in the eyes of his boss, who is aware of all this.

The interesting thing about this plot available on Netflix will be seeing both characters, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), work together to cover up their charade. Things will get uphill when other co-workers begin to inquire about the origin of the brilliant young man. Will they find out?

It should be noted that in the first seasons of fiction you can enjoy the work of Meghan Markle. The now Duchess of Sussex gave life to the lawyer Rachel Zane, who stars in an affair with Mike Ross.

“disjointed”

In this sitcom, also available on Netflix, the protagonist is Kathy Bates in charge of the role of Ruth, the owner of a cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles who defends the legalization of marijuana.

During the fairly light plot of two seasons, all the characters deal with problems and difficulties that they manage to solve by helping each other. Likewise, the story is spiced with daring dialogue and excellent jokes.