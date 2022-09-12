These new celebrities who are entering the Grévin museum

Lhe new wax statues from the famous Grévin museum revealed. Yves Delhommeau, the general manager of the structure, revealed the new residents during his visit to France Bleu Paris on Monday morning. A new promotion geared towards women: “We would like to strengthen the female presence within the Grévin museum”, assured the director. For this, two women, a sportswoman and an actress, were chosen. The third wax double was chosen by the public, thanks to the “Grévin Awards”, a competition allowing visitors to vote for their favorite star among 10 choices.

Clarisse Agbégnénou (29), five-time world champion, double Olympic judo champion and French flag bearer at the 2020 Olympic Games, therefore joins the Grévin museum. She will be alongside the other legend of French judo, Teddy Riner. Audrey Fleurot (45), French actress known in particular for her roles in the series Kaamelott, Gears Where HPI, therefore also joins this very closed circle.

A new statue for Zidane

The public’s choice fell on a star of American cinema and wrestling: Dwayne Johnson (50), known by his nickname “The Rock”. He was seen recently in the film series Fast and Furious, in the remake of Jumanji, and he will be showing black adam in October 2022. He edged out Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Elon Musk, Selena Gomez, Lupita Nyong’o, Chris Pratt and Margot Robbie.

Zinédine Zidane is also in the spotlight this year. Already present in the Grévin museum, his statue will undergo a modernization, to stick to the current physique of the football star.



