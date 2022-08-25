These nine habits are linked to a longer and happier life

These are the secrets of a long and healthy life 1:14

(CNN) — Whether it’s pursuing a demanding career, eating better, or maintaining friendships, achieving the feats we most desire requires a healthy foundation.



Living life to the fullest starts with paying attention to your body and mind.

“The long-term effects of good and bad health habits are cumulative. You simply can’t let go of the past,” Dr. William Roberts, a professor in the department of family medicine and community health at the University of California, says by email. from Minnesota.

Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst, says getting enough physical activity and seeing your doctor regularly is a good place to start.

“There’s a lot of evidence about things we can do proactively that can improve our longevity as well as quality,” said Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the Milken Institute School of Public Health in the George Washington University.

Here are some habits worth putting into practice to give yourself the best chance at a longer, happier life.

Periodic reviews

Young people tend to have fewer chronic diseases than older people, but prevention is key, Wen says.

“If you test positive for prediabetes, for example, there are steps you can take to prevent it from progressing to diabetes.”

Annual checkups also allow you and your doctor to get to know each other better, she added. “The best time to see your doctor is not when you already have symptoms and need help, it’s on a regular basis to build and establish that relationship so your doctor can get a baseline of your health.”

constant physical activity

Getting enough physical activity can reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and stroke, Wen said.

“There is an overwhelming body of research supporting regular aerobic exercise to not only live longer, but also maintain cognitive function longer,” said Dr. Nieca Goldberg, medical director of Atria New York City and clinical associate professor of medicine at New York University Grossman School of Medicine.

The World Health Organization has recommended that adults get at least 150 minutes (2 ½ hours) of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week, while pregnant women should get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise and strength training at week.

A healthy BMI

Body mass index (BMI) is a measure of body fat that assesses a person’s weight category and potential risk for health problems, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). , for its acronym in English).

Maintaining a healthy BMI can extend life by more than a decade, according to a 2018 study, and has been linked to a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and cancer. Regular physical activity and eating healthy foods can help you with this goal.

proper nutrition

Eating more plant-based foods provides a great source of antioxidants, Goldberg said. “Oxidation is a sign of stress in our system and can lead to changes in plaque buildup in the arteries and so on,” she said. “And this oxidation is also associated with aging.”

You could lengthen your life by eating fewer red and processed meats and more fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and nuts, according to a study published in February in the journal PLOS Medicine. The potential benefits are especially strong if you start young: Women who started eating optimally in their 20s could increase their longevity by just over 10 years, while men who start at the same age could add 13 years to his life.

At mealtime, at least half of your plate should consist of fruits and vegetables, Goldberg said. Plus, what’s important is “not just what’s in the food, but how it’s prepared,” she added. “So baking and roasting is better than frying.”

Pay attention to mental wellness

Mental health is often “such a neglected part of our overall health, but it actually contributes tremendously to overall health and well-being,” Wen said.

The past few years have brought stress and anxiety, which can affect blood pressure, sleep, dietary choices, alcohol use or attempts to quit smoking, Goldberg said.

Experts say that spending as little as 15 minutes on a little mental hygiene can make life easier. Try taking deep breaths when you wake up, being present with your morning coffee instead of being distracted, taking a walk, journaling, and taking a break from screens.

The benefits of these mindfulness practices come from lowering cortisol levels, the stress hormone linked to health complications. Being able to better regulate emotions, which can be achieved with meditation, has been associated with health resilience in later life.

get enough sleep

People who sleep less than seven hours a night tend to have higher levels of stress hormones, blood sugar and blood pressure, Goldberg notes.

You can improve the quality and quantity of your sleep by exercising regularly and practicing good sleep hygiene. Keep your bedroom dark, quiet, and cool at night, and use it only for sleeping and sex.

drink less alcohol

“For a long time, people have associated alcohol with a healthier heart,” says Goldberg. But “excessive alcohol consumption can actually be a direct toxin to the heart muscle and lead to heart failure. And it also raises (blood sugar levels) and leads to weight gain.”

Avoiding excess alcohol can add at least several years to your life by reducing your risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and other chronic diseases, according to a 2020 study.

No Smoking

“Smoking is a major risk factor that increases your chance of getting multiple cancers, not just lung cancer, but also things like breast cancer,” Wen explained. It also “increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and other conditions that shorten people’s lives.”

If you’re a regular smoker, it’s not too late to quit and extend your life, Wen added.

Build strong relationships

Having close and positive relationships adds happiness and comfort to our lives and reduces stress, according to experts. Studies have shown that people who maintain satisfying relationships with family, friends, and the community have fewer health problems, live longer, and experience less depression and cognitive decline later in life, according to Harvard Health.

If putting all these habits into practice seems like too much, think of them as a gradual build-up, Wen said. “We may not be perfect at everything all the time,” he said, “but (there are) things we can do to improve in one or several dimensions, and we might commit to that kind of lifestyle improvement.”